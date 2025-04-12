‘Dictator energy’: Trump’s viral ’Fight, Fight, Fight’ photo replaces Barack Obama’s portrait in White House

Several on social media slammed US President Donald Trump for replacing former US President Barack Obama's portrait in the White House with the one showing him in the aftermath of the Butler assassination attempt. The new portrait shows Trump with blood on his face and pumping his fist in the air.

It captured the exact moment after Trump was shot at during an election campaign in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024. “He was a little bloody, his ear was bleeding," a witness had told BBC.

In the moments after the shooting, Trump was swarmed and covered up by his security agents. He quickly emerged, his face streaked with blood, and pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!". The images and videos of him took the internet by storm.

Now, that iconic image has made it to the walls of the White House, replacing Barack Obama's portrait. The White House took to X to share a video showing Trump's new portrait. It was captioned “Some new artwork at the White House 👀.”

Trump’s new portrait replace Barack Obama’s portrait in the White House.

Social media critical of the move Many on social media seemed to be critical of the Trump administration's latest move, while some "loved" Trump's portrait and said, "...it's simply a historic time for the country." Another comment praising the Trump picture stated, "Still an awesome portrait of a man who gives it all for America."

"This is a WONDERFUL picture, so emblematic of your character," another user said.

"Pathetic," wrote another.

"So Trump ditched tradition, broke protocol, and took down Barack Obama's portrait—just to hang his own. Straight-up tin pot dictator energy. Insecure and petty to the end. 🫤

One X post even said that calling the portrait an "artwork is quite the stretch.. 😝🤮"

Another said, "Donald Trump can replace as many portraits of Barack Obama as he wants, but he'll never be half the leader or family man Obama is. Trump is too full of hate, greed, and ignorance to even be a decent human being, let alone a great one."

Meanwhile, a comment on the White House's new post read, "It's super weird to be so self obsessed—as the president. Y'all make a mockery of the White House. It's clear who he puts first when it's a question of him or the American people."