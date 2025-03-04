Did Adam Sandler support Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at Oscar 2025? Check social media theories

At Oscar 2025, Hollywood actor Adam Sandler appeared in a casual blue Aviator Nation hoodie and dark blue Adidas basketball shorts. It was a stark contrast to the 97th Academy Awards’ formal dress code. Social media now have theories about what it actually meant.

Host Conan O’Brien poked fun at Adam Sandler’s casual fashion sense. Sandler retorted, “Nobody even thought about what I was wearing until you brought it up!” He defended his choice by saying, “I like the way I look because I’m a good person.”

Sandler then hugged Timothee Chalamet, who wore yellow, briefly forming the colours of the Ukrainian flag, blue and yellow. Sandler later stormed out, though reports suggest this was a scripted comedic bit, not a genuine exit.

This moment came days after a contentious Oval Office meeting on February 28. US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s military-style attire.

A reporter questioned his lack of a suit, prompting a tense exchange. Zelensky’s response, that he’d wear a suit after the war, gained attention. Trump and Vance’s remarks were widely seen as disrespectful.

Social media reactions Posts on X (formerly Twitter) and media coverage speculated that Sandler’s outfit and the Chalamet hug were a subtle nod to Zelensky and Ukraine, possibly mocking Trump and Vance’s earlier jabs. Some X users noted the flag symbolism, with one saying it “made me think of what happened to President Zelensky in the Oval Office”.

Some called it a “playful dig” at the controversy though no direct statement from Sandler confirms this intent.

“It crossed my mind that this was a gag poking fun at Trump and co for their double standards on dress code but it never dawned on me about the flag. Makes the skit even better,” wrote one Reddit user.