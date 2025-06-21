Did Barron Trump earn $40 million from his dad's crypto venture? Report says 'much more'

During an interview in September, when the Trump family launched World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture, he had said his son Barron Trump was all in on cryptocurrency prior to him even knowing about it. Barron may have earned close to $40 million, resulting in an estimated net worth of $25 million after taxes and more than what his older siblings had accumulated at a similar age, according to Forbes.

Advertisement

“Barron knows so much about this. Barron’s a young guy, but he knows it—he talks about his wallet. He’s got four wallets or something, and I’m saying, ‘What is a wallet?" Trump had stated.

Donald Trump has reportedly made around a billion dollars from cryptocurrency, and his youngest son has also seen considerable success in the space over the past nine months. Estimates suggest Barron may have earned close to $40 million, leaving him with a net fortune of about $25 million after taxes.

While Trump’s older children once held modest stakes in his Las Vegas tower and Washington, DC hotel, those ventures didn’t generate nearly as much wealth as the crypto boom, which appears to have ushered Barron into the Trump family business.

Advertisement

World Liberty Financial’s “gold paper”, a Trumpified white paper, named Barron Trump as a “Web3 ambassador", a title he shares with his brothers, Don Jr. and Eric Trump. All three are also mentioned as cofounders on the company’s website, alongside four others. For months, however, the extent of the Trump heirs' ownership in the venture remained unclear.

That changed on Friday, when their father, referred to as the “chief crypto advocate” in the gold paper and cofounder emeritus on the site, filed a financial disclosure report.

What did the document show? The document revealed that Donald Trump holds a 52.5% personal stake in the company, while unnamed family members collectively own another 22.5%. The document doesn’t specify how that family stake is divided, but if Don Jr., Eric, and Barron split it evenly, each would control 7.5%, coincidentally, the same share each of Trump’s three eldest children once held in his Washington, DC hotel.

Advertisement

World Liberty Financial has generated significant revenue, selling at least $550 million in tokens, after the initial $30 million, the proceeds reportedly went to the owners. Based on that, Barron and his brothers may have earned around $39 million each before taxes. However, the Trump family appears to have sold part of their stake around January 2025, after the latest financial disclosure’s cutoff, Forbes reported. The timing and value of that sale could affect how much each heir ultimately received. Neither World Liberty Financial nor the Trump Organisation responded to requests for comment.

The report added regardless of Barron’s exact earnings, it’s clear that by age 19, he has joined the ranks of presidential relatives who have leveraged their political connections for financial gain. He was just nine years old when his father famously descended the golden escalator in Trump Tower to launch his presidential campaign. Donald Trump won the presidency 17 months later and moved into the White House in January 2017, with Barron and Melania joining him that summer.