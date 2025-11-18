Did Barron Trump whisper something unpleasant in Joe Biden's ears during Trump's inauguration? What reports say

Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, had turned heads on the Internet after a video showed him approaching Joe Biden, moments after his father was sworn in for a second term in January 2025.

The then-18-year-old shook the former president's hand and, according to some people, including Joe Rogan, made an inflammatory comment to Biden. “Apparently, Trump's son went up to Biden at the inauguration and said, 'it's on now,'” Rogan said in a March episode of his podcast.

However, after almost a year now, Barron's older brother Eric has clarified that he didn't say anything malicious in that interaction.

Here's what Barron Trump told Joe Biden: In a live conversation on November 14, Eric Trump told Megyn Kelly that Barron is a nice guy, and all he said to Biden was something along the lines of best of luck.

Discussing the controversial exchange between Barron and Joe Biden, with people speculating about what was said, Eric said that he had to call his younger brother to get the real story. “It was something so polite I almost wouldn't even get it right,” Eric joked.

“'Congratulations and best of luck to you,' or something like that. Something very respectful,” Eric shared, recalling what Barron told him.

When asked if Barron had said something expletive to Biden, Eric said, “He just doesn't have that in him. Like, he's a nice guy.”

“He's probably thinking it. He definitely has it up here,” Eric said, pointing to his temple, “but he's too courteous to actually go out there and say it.”

Eric said that Barron is “a little shy,” but he is “smart as hell”.

Who is Barron Trump? Barron Trump is the youngest of US President Donald Trump's children and the only child of Donald Trump and Melania Trump.

The 19-year-old usually stays out of the public eye; however, whenever he does appear at his father's side, he sticks out at approximately 6-foot-7. His father also gave him credit for helping reach young voters through social media platforms and influencers like streamer Adin Ross.