Did Donald Trump admit to having 'alcoholic's personality' in backing Susie Wiles' Vanity Fair interview?

US President Donald Trump has heaped praises on his chief of staff Susie Wiles, and even backed her statement given to Vanity Fair which claimed that he has an alcoholic's personality, as per a report by the New York Post.

Trump, in an exclusive interview with the publication, told them that he although he does not drink alcohol, Willis was right to say that if he did, he would have a strong chance of indeed being an alcoholic,

Advertisement

“No, she meant that I’m — you see, I don’t drink alcohol. So everybody knows that — but I’ve often said that if I did, I’d have a very good chance of being an alcoholic. I have said that many times about myself, I do. It’s a very possessive personality," Trump told the New York Post.

The US President is a teetotaler, and has often talked about the death of Fred, his older brother, from alcohol-related issues as his reason for not drinking.

“I’ve said that many times about myself. I’m fortunate I’m not a drinker. If I did, I could very well, because I’ve said that — what’s the word? Not possessive — possessive and addictive type personality. Oh, I’ve said it many times, many times before," Trump also told the outlet.

Advertisement

What did Susie Wiles say in her interview? In her interview with the Vanity Fair, Wiles said that the personalities of high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general are exaggerated when they drink, and also called herself " a little bit of an expert in big personalities.”

Wiles spoke with the author of the Vanity Fair article, Chris Whipple, on 11 occasions over the past year, and even called Vice President JD Vance '“a conspiracy theorist for a decade”.

Trump backs Wiles, but slams publication, interviewer Although the US President has backed his chief of staff's comments in the meeting, he has slammed both the publication and the interviewer, Whipple.

“I didn’t read it, but I don’t read Vanity Fair — but she’s done a fantastic job,” Trump said about the report written by Whipple.

Advertisement

He went on, “I think from what I hear, the facts were wrong, and it was a very misguided interviewer, purposely misguided,” as per the NY Post.

However, when asked about his confidence in Wiles, Trump said, “Oh, she’s fantastic.”

He went on about the author, claiming that Whipple had deceived Wiles.

“Yeah, deceived — and he didn’t have great access, a couple of very short interviews. And Susie generally doesn’t do interviews,” Trump said, adding, “If anybody knows the interviewer, and if they know Vanity Fair, Vanity Fair is a totally — it’s lost its way. It’s also lost its readers, as you know. No, she’s fantastic.”

How did JD Vance react to 'conspiracy theorist' claims? VP Vance has also followed his boss' footsteps, praising Wiles and telling reporters in Pennsylvania, “Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist,” adding, “But I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true — and by the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time.”

Advertisement