Did Donald Trump and Epstein break New Jersey law by bringing teenager into Casino? Ex-aide makes bombshell claim

In New Jersey, gambling on a casino floor is prohibited for anyone under the age of 21. Despite this law, an employee of US President Donald Trump alleged that the commission showed leniency toward Trump for the incident.

A former employee of Donald Trump has alleged in a recent interview that Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were once caught bringing underage girls into Trump’s casino, where gambling was prohibited for those under 21.

The White House has denied these claims.

Jack O’Donnell, who managed the Atlantic City Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino for four years during the 1980s, discussed Trump’s relationship with the late billionaire and convicted sex offender during an interview with CNN’s Erin Burnett on Wednesday, July 16.

He said that one evening in the late 1980s, Trump and Epstein came to Trump Plaza with three women and brought them onto the casino floor even though they were under 21, according to the report.

O'Donnell learned about the situation the next day when state casino commission inspectors were waiting for him in his office. One inspector, who happened to be a tennis fan, recognised one of the women with Trump and Epstein as “the No. 3-ranked tennis player in the world.”

"This (inspector) happened to be a tennis fan and he said, 'Jack, I know she’s 19 years old,'" O'Donnell explained, as reported by People. "They had determined that the women that they brought down were underage to be in the casino.”

According to a report by People, O'Donnell said he warned Trump that continuing to associate with Epstein and underage women “was not gonna look good.”

He recalled telling him, “I don’t think you should be hanging out with this guy, just so you know, and you certainly shouldn’t be doing that in Atlantic City.”

What does the New Jersey law say? This law prohibits anyone under 21 from engaging in any form of gambling or even being on the casino floor, except when simply passing through to another area.

Violating this rule is considered a disorderly persons offence and can lead to fines between $500 and $1,000, up to six months in jail, and a mandatory six-month suspension of the offender’s driver’s license. Additionally, plea bargains are not allowed in cases involving underage gambling in New Jersey.

In contrast, the minimum age to participate in activities like the lottery, horse racing, or daily fantasy sports is 18.

There have been recent discussions about reclassifying underage gambling offences from criminal to civil violations, which would mean fines instead of criminal charges. However, this change is still under review and has not yet become law.

However, in February 2021, the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, which had been a fixture on the New Jersey shore for nearly 40 years, was demolished.

US President Donald Trump's name has appeared in the list of Jeffrey Epstein's flight logs, as part of the ‘First Phase of the Declassified Epstein Files’ released by Attorney General Pam Bondi on February 27.

It was seen that on October 11, 1993, Trump boarded a flight from Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to Joacaba (JCB). A few days later, he took another flight from PBI to JCB.

Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to charges in Florida, including procuring minors for prostitution. He died in a Manhattan jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges related to underage girls. Both the medical examiner and an FBI investigation concluded that Epstein’s death was a suicide.

(With inputs from People, CNN)