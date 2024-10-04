Did Donald Trump attend Sean Combs’ freak-off parties? Dancer who accused Diddy says…

Adria Sheri English alleges that Donald Trump attended ‘freak-off parties’ hosted by Sean Combs. The claim comes at a time when the musician is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations and remains in custody awaiting trial.

Published4 Oct 2024, 11:27 PM IST
US Presidential hopeful Donald Trump has been named as an attendee of ‘freak-off parties’ hosted by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. The assertion was made by former go-go dancer Adria Sheri English who claims that she was ‘pimped out’ by the musician at his infamous parties. Diddy has been facing an avalanche of sexual misconduct allegations in recent weeks — including a lawsuit from English.

The adult entertainer told the Daily Mail this week that she had been “forced to participate in freak-offs” at the parties after being hired to perform at his star-studded bashes. She claims to have seen a “host of famous guests including Donald Trump, Ja Rule, Busta Rhymes and even Reverend Al Sharpton” in attendance at such events.

English however mentioned that the ‘freak-offs’ would take place in separate rooms away from the main gathering. As such all party guests may not have been aware of the alleged activities taking place.

Combs is currently lodged in jail without the option of bail as he awaits trial in a federal racketeering and sex trafficking case. The music mogul — who faces a possible life sentence if convicted — has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.

More than a 100 people have also filed lawsuits against the rapper alleging that he subjected them to sexual abuse over the past two months. Testimony from a male sex worker regarding Combs' alleged activities have also surfaced recently — potentially leading to further charges.

Allegations have been building against the Grammy Award-winner since last year, when singer Casandra Ventura accused Combs of subjecting her to more than a decade of coercion by physical force and drugs as well as a 2018 rape. A spate of similarly lurid lawsuits since have painted a picture of Diddy as a violent man who used his celebrity status to prey on women.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

