Did Trump defend Iran war and link it to 9/11 at Pentagon memorial? Here's what the US President said

People across the US are paying their tribute to the victims and affected families of the 9/11 terror attacks on the 25th anniversary. However, President Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth seemingly made remarks at the Pentagon memorial ceremony to defend the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, which was launched more than six months ago, with no sign of an end.

What did Donald Trump say on 9/11 attacks “We salute every member of the United States military who served in the ‘war on terror’,” Trump said at the Pentagon, as quoted by The Guardian.

The Pentagon was struck by a hijacked aeroplane, killing 64 people onboard and 125 in the building.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What remarks did Trump make regarding the Iran war during the 9/11 memorial? ⌵ During the 9/11 memorial at the Pentagon, Trump stated that service members are fighting to ensure that Iran, labeled the world's top sponsor of terror, never acquires a nuclear weapon. 2 How did Trump connect the Iran war to the 9/11 attacks? ⌵ Trump attempted to link the ongoing war with Iran to the 9/11 attacks by stating that they fight today in remembrance of the victims and to secure victory against threats like Iran. 3 What did Pete Hegseth say about the Iran war during the memorial? ⌵ Hegseth described the Iran war as part of a broader struggle against an 'Islamic theocracy' and stated that the US is committed to ensuring Iran never possesses a nuclear weapon. 4 What was the overall tone of Trump's speech at the Pentagon memorial? ⌵ Trump's speech was patriotic and defiant, emphasizing remembrance of the victims while asserting the necessity of combatting terrorism through military action. 5 What has been the reaction to Trump's decision to stay in Washington during the memorial? ⌵ Trump's decision to remain in Washington for the memorial has drawn mixed reactions, contrasting with Vice-President JD Vance attending the Ground Zero memorial in New York.

"And we salute the service members working right now to ensure the world’s number one sponsor of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran, will never ever have a nuclear weapon," Trump added, as per the report.

The US President's decision to stay back in Washington has received mixed reactions. On the other hand, Vice‑President JD Vance attended the Ground Zero memorial in New York, which is the World Trade Center destruction site.

Trump's controversial statement connecting 9/11 and Iran war In his closing statement, Trump seemingly tried to connect his war on Iran and the 9/11 attacks.

“Today we renew the sacred oath that we first swore in their names a quarter of a century ago. We will never, ever forget,” he said, as per The Guardian. “That’s why we fight today. We don’t have a choice. There can only be victory. We fight hard. We fight to win," he reportedly added.

Hegseth on Iran, ‘Islamic terrorists abroad’ Pete Hegseth, the US defense secretary, in his speech on the somber day, said that the Iran war was part of the fight against an “Islamic theocracy that has wished us death for nearly half a century”. He also stated that Iran’s defenses “are gone”, as per the same report.

“We’re still sending terrorists where they belong – to hell,” Hegseth mentioned, as quoted by The Guardian, and added, “And tankers to the bottom of the ocean where they belong, and we are ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon. The economic pressure tightens every day.”

Hegseth also reportedly said, “The struggle against evil continued, and it continues now. It will continue until judgment day. Our only answer here on Earth is eternal vigilance.”

He further claimed the threat has extended into borders. He warned that “enemies plot to curb our power and kill our citizens, including from Islamic terrorists abroad and at home”.