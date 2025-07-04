Did Donald Trump leak details on Elon Musk’s alleged ketamine use to the New York Times? Insider drops bombshell

Amid Donald Trump and Elon Musk's continued war of words and a very public ‘breakup’, a new report has revealed that the US President and his team might be the ones who leaked information about the Tesla CEO over his drug addiction.

Journalist and author Michael Wolff, who has written extensively about Donald Trump's inner circle, in an interview with The Daily Beast made a major claim.

The New York Times had in May reported about Tesla CEO Elon Musk's alleged ketamine addiction, which resulted in health complications.

"I was tracking some Trump phone calls on Monday night. And it’s sort of worth explaining here that over a long period of time, I’ve gotten to know and cultivated a lot of people who Trump regularly speaks to," he said in the interview.

“Trump speaks to them, and then they speak to other people,” he said, adding, “whoever he calls, he says the same thing to everybody. So you know exactly what is on his mind.”

He said that Elon Musk was on Donald Trump's mind on that day.

“In one of these phone calls—many of them—he was on about how many drugs he takes," he said.

Did Donald Trump leak information on Elon Musk? According to Wolff, Trump on the phone call said about Musk, “He takes drugs all the time. You know that, don’t you? You know, The New York Times wrote about it. They said, he takes drugs”.

Wolff claimed that in one of these phone calls, Trump explicitly announced that it was his administration who tipped The New York Times about Elon Musk's ketamine abuse.

According to the author, Trump allegedly said: “Actually, we dropped a dime to The New York Times ... on Elon’s drug taking.”

However, he noted he was not sure if that was really the case or if Donald Trump is “just claiming credit for that now.”

If that statement is accurate, it can be said that Trump was responsible for leaking information on Elon Musk.

The NYT report in May said the world's richest person also took ecstasy and mushrooms and traveled with a pill box last year, adding that it was not known whether Musk also took drugs while heading the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Trump took power in January.

In a post on X, Musk said: “To be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their ass off.”