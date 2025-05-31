'Did Elon Musk get punched?’ His bruised eye at Oval Office baffles netizens

Space and technology billionaire Elon Musk appeared with a black bruise near his eye during a farewell press conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office - sparking widespread concern and curiosity on social media about the SpaceX CEO’s eyes

Musk’s bruised eye appearance comes just days after reports surfaced alleging he had been "extensively" and "regularly" using drugs. According to sources cited by The New York Times, the Tesla CEO was allegedly taking ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and Adderall, which he reportedly kept in a daily medication box that held around 20 pills.



Social Media Buzzes with Questions Social media quickly lit up with speculation about what might have happened to Musk’s eye.

“Does anyone know why Elon has a black eye?” one user asked. “Why is Elon Musk’s right eye black and blue??????” another questioned.

“What’s up with Elon Musk’s blue eye?” one person posted, while another noted, “What happened to Elon? Appears he has a black eye on his right.”

“Yoo, did Elon Musk get straight-up punched in the face? That’s a left-hook black eye if I’ve ever seen one. Might explain his delayed talk,” another user speculated.

Musk Says It Was from ‘Horsing Around’ with Son Musk revealed that he got the black eye from “horsing around” with his five-year-old son, “Lil X.” “I said, ‘Go ahead and punch me in the face,’ and he did,” Musk said.

“X could do it…” Trump added. “I didn’t notice it, actually.”



Meanwhile, wishing Musk well on his last official day at the White House, Trump said that that Musk is not really leaving and will be back often.

Musk, who wore all black including a T-shirt that said “The Dogefather,” stated that his departure from the White House does not mark the end of DOGE and that much of his cost-cutting team will remain in place and he will continue to give advice to President Donald Trump.