Did Epstein have a secret son more than a decade ago? Email from Andrew's ex wife Sarah Ferguson claims

A startling email from Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Britain’s former Prince Andrew, suggested that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein may have had a secret child 15 years ago.

In the message, dated September 21, 2011, Ferguson congratulated Epstein, who had already been convicted of sexual abuse involving a minor, the most recent release of Epstein’s documents showed.

According to a report by The New York Post, Ferguson, in the released email, mentioned, “Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy."

Advertisement

She concluded, saying, “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”

Ferguson also stated that Epstein had gone missing and added that she had no knowledge he was about to become a father.

Epstein’s last known girlfriend was Karyna Shuliak, and he reportedly intended to leave her his notorious private island, $50 million, and his Upper East Side townhouse.

He signed his will on August 8, 2019, just two days prior to his death in Manhattan jail cell. Ferguson has yet to comment on the email.

‘The brother I have always wished for’ Newly released documents show that Ferguson once referred to Epstein as a “legend” and “the brother I have always wished for", reported AFP.

Advertisement

Although the relationship between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles last October, and Epstein has long drawn scrutiny, the latest batch of emails made public by US authorities reportedly sheds further light on the depth of Ferguson’s connection to Epstein.

“I have never been more touched by a friends (sic) kindness than your compliment to me infront of my girls,” Ferguson, widely known as “Fergie", wrote in an email dated August 2009, one year after Epstein was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution.

“Thank you Jeffrey for being the brother I have always wished for,” the message, signed “Sarah", continued. As with other correspondence in the document release, the email address was redacted.

The Justice Department announced it was releasing over 3 million pages of documents, along with thousands of photos and videos, as mandated by a law passed by Congress. By Friday evening, more than 600,000 documents had been made publicly available online. However, millions of files that prosecutors had flagged as potentially releasable under the law remain withheld, prompting criticism from Democrats.