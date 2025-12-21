Did ex-Prince Andrew use Sandringham House for Epstein encounters? What we know so far

A photo of ex-Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor lying on the laps of women is among the thousands of Epstein files which have been released by the US Department of Justice.

Written By Akriti Anand
Published21 Dec 2025, 09:47 AM IST
Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Ghislaine Maxwell and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor are seen in this image released by the Department of Justice in Washington, DC, US on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (via REUTERS)

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appeared in one photo, released as part of the Epstein Files, lying across the laps of several women. In the picture, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell hovers in the background, smiling at the former prince.

The photo appears to have been taken in the saloon room at Sandringham, the royal estate in Norfolk, reported the BBC, The People's magazine and several other media outlets.

The emergence of this photo will add to scrutiny on Mountbatten-Windsor, after the former Duke of York was stripped of his royal title over his ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

According to The BBC, two of the photos also show Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, in the company of women whose faces are obscured by black squares.

Jeffrey Epstein's file

Thousands of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein were released by the US Justice ‍Department. They concluded the names of some of the world's most famous people, including former President Bill Clinton, but there was one notable exception: President Donald Trump.

The department released only a partial tranche of the Epstein-related documents in its possession on Friday, with much of the information within them redacted.

Trump's administration was attempting to comply with a law overwhelmingly passed by Congress in November that mandated the disclosure of all Epstein files, despite Trump's months-long effort to keep them sealed.

The absence of references to Trump was notable given that pictures and documents related to him have trickled out of previous Epstein releases for years. ⁠

Trump's name appeared in flight manifests listing passengers on Epstein's private plane that were part of a ⁠first batch of Epstein material the Justice Department released in February, for instance.

The release also contained other items of note, including a complaint accusing Epstein of involvement in "child pornography" that was filed with the FBI ⁠in 1996, long before law enforcement began looking into his misconduct.

Celebrities who appeared in photos made available as part of Friday's release include the late news anchor Walter Cronkite, singers Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, British entrepreneur Richard Branson and the former Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

Many of the photos were undated and provided without ‍context, and ‌none of those figures have been accused of any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

(With inputs from agencies)

