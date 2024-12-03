Joe Biden signed a pardon for his son Hunter, who faced federal gun and tax charges. Reports suggest that Jill Biden might have influenced this decision.

With outgoing US President Joe Biden on Sunday signing a full and unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, for crimes including illegal possession of a gun and federal tax evasion charges, reports now suggest that Jill Biden may have played a role in this decision.

CNN’s chief national affairs correspondent, Jeff Zeleny, while speaking on the network, said, “Clearly, there was pressure inside the family. We were told really in recent weeks that Dr Jill Biden – first lady Jill Biden – was very supportive of the president doing something like this."

Earlier, while speaking from the White House, Jill Biden also reacted and extended support: "Of course, I support the pardon of my son."

Joe Biden's controversial decision to pardon his son has raised many questions, especially after he previously promised not to use his presidential powers for his family’s benefit. Earlier in June 2024, as his son faced trial in the Delaware gun case, President Biden said, “I abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him."

Zeleny claimed that President Biden "was not sure" about the pardon and implied that the First Lady's support could have been the deciding factor.

Biden's statement on son Hunter's pardon "The charges in his cases came about only after several of my political opponents in Congress instigated them to attack me and oppose my election. Then, a carefully negotiated plea deal, agreed to by the Department of Justice, unravelled in the courtroom--with a number of my political opponents in Congress taking credit for bringing political pressure on the process. Had the plea deal held, it would have been a fair, reasonable resolution of Hunter's cases," the statement added.

Cases against Hunter Biden The 54-year-old was convicted in June of lying on a federal form when he purchased a gun in 2018 and swore that he wasn’t a drug user. Just months later, he pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of a scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes. Prosecutors alleged he lived lavishly while flouting the tax law, spending his cash on things like strippers and luxury hotels — “in short, everything but his taxes."

Both cases stemmed from a period in Hunter Biden’s life in which he struggled with drug and alcohol abuse before becoming sober in 2019.