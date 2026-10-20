Did Ilhan Omar marry her brother for a marriage-based green card? What’s the investigation about? Explained

US Congress member Ilhan Omar faces an investigation involving alleged immigration fraud and citizenship irregularities. The controversy also involves claims about the Democrat’s marriage, financial disclosures and possible political targeting. Omar has repeatedly denied allegations that she married her brother. Her lawyers reject suggestions that she broke citizenship laws.

What are investigators examining? Sources told the New York Post that federal prosecutors had obtained DNA during their investigation. They reportedly want to establish whether Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. The allegation concerns their 2009 marriage and an alleged attempt to secure his green card.

These remain allegations, and the account does not establish what the DNA shows. It also remains unclear how investigators obtained the DNA or whose samples they collected.

Elmi reportedly applied for a marriage-based green card but withdrew his application in 2019. Immigration officials sought further evidence about his marriage. Omar and Elmi divorced in 2017, after separating in 2011.

Omar filed joint taxes with Ahmed Hirsi in 2014 and 2015. Elmi remained her legal husband.

Why was her home searched? Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar’s Washington home on 12 October. Agents were seen carrying boxes marked as seized evidence.

Sources claimed the search, DNA and other evidence could support charges before a grand jury. Prosecutors are reportedly considering a conspiracy case involving immigration fraud. Such a case would involve allegations that people worked together to break US immigration laws.

Former prosecutor Neama Rahmani said older actions could help support a conspiracy allegation.

“There are two reasons why I think the conspiracy will be charged. First, you have an unindicted co-conspirator in her dad, who died. … [Second,] you get some of this older conduct that’s outside the statute of limitations as well,” he told The Post.

Why is citizenship involved? A separate allegation concerns Omar’s age when her father became an American citizen in 2000. Investigators reportedly suspect her birth date was misrepresented during the US immigration process.

Omar arrived from Somalia in 1995. According to Barack Obama, she gained citizenship through her father when she was 17. The former US president said that the administration was pursuing an unproven theory that she was actually 18.

Border official Tom Homan, however, believes that investigators have built a strong case. He suggested the administration could seek to remove her citizenship.

The account distinguishes marriage fraud allegations from alleged false statements affecting citizenship. It says that a marriage-fraud conviction would not similarly threaten her citizenship.

What does Omar’s side say? Her lawyers say there is no legitimate basis for questioning her citizenship status. They demanded the immediate return of property seized during the search.

They also alleged investigators ignored judicial instructions and breached policy concerning investigations near elections. The Justice Department rejected these claims and said officials followed all legal requirements.

A former immigration official reportedly said an earlier investigation found insufficient evidence of sibling marriage.

Why has politics entered the dispute? Obama accused the administration of targeting Omar for criticising President Donald Trump. Her lawyers also alleged political revenge.

"Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalised, and therefore is not a citizen," Obama wrote on social media.

“If this becomes the new normal. There's no reason to believe it will stop with her - or that future presidents, in either party, won't do the same," he said.