Did Ilhan Omar marry her brother for a marriage-based green card? What’s the investigation about? Explained

US Congress member Ilhan Omar faces an investigation involving alleged immigration fraud and citizenship irregularities. The controversy also involves claims about the Democrat’s marriage, financial disclosures and possible political targeting. Omar has repeatedly denied allegations that she married her brother. Her lawyers reject suggestions that she broke citizenship laws.

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What are investigators examining? Sources told the New York Post that federal prosecutors had obtained DNA during their investigation. They reportedly want to establish whether Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. The allegation concerns their 2009 marriage and an alleged attempt to secure his green card.

These remain allegations, and the account does not establish what the DNA shows. It also remains unclear how investigators obtained the DNA or whose samples they collected.

Elmi reportedly applied for a marriage-based green card but withdrew his application in 2019. Immigration officials sought further evidence about his marriage. Omar and Elmi divorced in 2017, after separating in 2011.

Omar filed joint taxes with Ahmed Hirsi in 2014 and 2015. Elmi remained her legal husband.

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Why was her home searched? Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar’s Washington home on 12 October. Agents were seen carrying boxes marked as seized evidence.

Sources claimed the search, DNA and other evidence could support charges before a grand jury. Prosecutors are reportedly considering a conspiracy case involving immigration fraud. Such a case would involve allegations that people worked together to break US immigration laws.

Former prosecutor Neama Rahmani said older actions could help support a conspiracy allegation.

“There are two reasons why I think the conspiracy will be charged. First, you have an unindicted co-conspirator in her dad, who died. … [Second,] you get some of this older conduct that’s outside the statute of limitations as well,” he told The Post.

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Why is citizenship involved? A separate allegation concerns Omar’s age when her father became an American citizen in 2000. Investigators reportedly suspect her birth date was misrepresented during the US immigration process.

Omar arrived from Somalia in 1995. According to Barack Obama, she gained citizenship through her father when she was 17. The former US president said that the administration was pursuing an unproven theory that she was actually 18.

Border official Tom Homan, however, believes that investigators have built a strong case. He suggested the administration could seek to remove her citizenship.

The account distinguishes marriage fraud allegations from alleged false statements affecting citizenship. It says that a marriage-fraud conviction would not similarly threaten her citizenship.

What does Omar’s side say? Her lawyers say there is no legitimate basis for questioning her citizenship status. They demanded the immediate return of property seized during the search.

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They also alleged investigators ignored judicial instructions and breached policy concerning investigations near elections. The Justice Department rejected these claims and said officials followed all legal requirements.

A former immigration official reportedly said an earlier investigation found insufficient evidence of sibling marriage.

Why has politics entered the dispute? Obama accused the administration of targeting Omar for criticising President Donald Trump. Her lawyers also alleged political revenge.

"Now the Administration is actively trying to deport Congresswoman Omar, seemingly based solely on the unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalised, and therefore is not a citizen," Obama wrote on social media.

“If this becomes the new normal. There's no reason to believe it will stop with her - or that future presidents, in either party, won't do the same," he said.

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The White House defended the inquiry as supporting law and order.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.