Did Iran conspire a ‘surprise attack’ in California? What we know about FBI alert amid Trump's Operation Epic Fury

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, the FBI warned California police department against potential Iranian attack through drones. In response to American attacks, Iran could retaliate and target the West Coast using unmanned aerial vehicles, ABC News reported citing an alert.

The alert distributed at the end of February said, “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”

It further noted that the authorities had no additional information on the timing, method, target, or perpetrators of this alleged attack. However, FBI’s warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying explosive UAV's could get close enough to the US mainland.

This warning came just around the time Trump administration launched "Operation Epic Fury" against the Islamic Republic. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone strikes in Israel and across West Asia, targeting US military bases and assets.

In recent months, US intelligence officials have expressed concerns over drone access of Mexican drug cartels which they believe could be used to attack American forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

A September 2025 bulletin cited by the news outlet further notes that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders had authorized attacks using UAS (drones) carrying explosives against US law enforcement and US military personnel along the US-Mexico border. An uncorroborated report further suggested, “This type of attack against US personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented but exemplifies a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that would result in unwanted attention or responses from US authorities.”

‘Prepared for any emergency,’ says California Governor California Governor Gavin Newsom's in a statement on X said, “I am in constant coordination with security and intelligence officials, including at @Cal_OES, to monitor potential threats to California — including those tied to the conflict in the Middle East. While we are not aware of any imminent threats at this time, we remain prepared for any emergency in our state.”

According to Gavin Newsom's office statement to ABC News, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services is actively working with state, local and federal security officials to protect its communities.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and in recognition of current religious observances, the Department has continued increased patrols around places of worship, cultural institutions, and other prominent locations throughout the County," ABC News quoted the department as saying.

It further noted that the concerned agencies have proactively reviewed deployment plans, enhanced coordination with patrol stations and are ensuring arrangement of additional resources.