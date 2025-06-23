Did Iran outsmart United States? American officials claim Iran might have moved 400 kg of uranium before the strikes

A day after US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran’s nuclear programme was “completely and totally obliterated” by airstrikes, senior officials admitted they did not know where Iran’s near-weapons-grade uranium was currently located.

At a press briefing on Sunday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine avoided President Trump’s bold claims that they completely destroyed the nuclear sites. They said early reports showed “severe damage and destruction” at the three sites hit by Air Force B-2 bombers and Navy Tomahawk missiles.

Satellite images of the main target — Iran’s Fordo uranium enrichment plant — showed multiple deep holes caused by a dozen 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs dropped by the United States. Early reports by the Israeli military show the site was badly damaged but not completely destroyed.

However, two Israeli officials said, as reported by NYT, that there is also enough evidence to show Iran had moved equipment and uranium from the site in recent days. Moreover, due to Trump’s recent threats, they had removed 400 kilograms, or roughly 880 pounds, of uranium enriched to 60% purity. That is just below the 90% that is usually used in nuclear weapons.

Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, had informed the UN inspectors that his team last saw the fuel about a week before Israel started its attacks on Iran.. But he said on CNN that “Iran has made no secret that they have protected this material.”

On questioning whether he meant that the fuel stockpile (which is stored in containers small enough to fit in about 10 car trunks) had been moved, he replied, “I do.”

US closely monitoring situation Trump had been deliberating for days about US involvement and directed his press secretary to offer a two-week timeline from the briefing room in recent days. But he had been leaning toward joining Israel's military campaign in private discussions with senior staff as his envoy Steve Witkoff was still making diplomatic efforts, CNN reported.

“President Donald Trump made the final order for the US to strike Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday,” CNN reported, quoting a senior White House official. Trump made the final call on Saturday and directed Pete Hegseth to go ahead, a senior White House official said.