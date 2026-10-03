Did Jeffrey Epstein die by suicide? Forensic professor who studied his autopsy records likely to make findings public

More than seven years have passed since the sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly died by suicide while awaiting trial in New York; however, questions regarding his death continue to surface to date. According to CBS News, a forensic medicine professor who reviewed Epstein's autopsy records is planning to make his findings public, potentially challenging the official conclusion that the disgraced financier died by suicide by hanging.

According to Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's brother, who spoke to CBS News on Friday (local time), "They looked at this whole thing, they looked at it scientifically, they truly investigated this."

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Michael Freeman, who is also the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, plans to make his findings public by publishing his research along with the autopsy files from the New York City Medical Examiner, which he received from Mark Epstein, after presenting his findings at University College London on 16 November.

The disgraced financier's brother states that Freeman's analysis of his brother's autopsy report has strengthened his belief that Epstein's death needed a deeper investigation. Mark Epstein noted that Freeman also studied the cause mentioned on Epstein's original death certificate, emphasising that this kind of study hasn't been conducted before. Mark Epstein further said that if a similar study had been done previously, officials wouldn't have come up with a suicide conclusion. "This report was not done on my behalf; they did this of their own volition," he added.

Epstein's death investigation is unique for a 'suicide' The forensic professor's review has brought to light several details that make the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death "unique" for a suicide case. According to Freeman's review, there were no images of Epstein's body at the scene of his death, and the ligature used in the incident was neither preserved nor examined. A ligature is a rope, cord, or similar material used to choke or restrain someone. In Epstein's case, investigators said bedsheets were used.

Freeman conducted a biochemical analysis of the ligature pattern and examined images that, according to him, show injuries that were not accounted for in the medical examiner's findings. However, he has not yet disclosed what conclusions he reached from his review.

Epstein Files Transparency Act His review comes at a time when the federal Epstein Files Transparency Act has drawn widespread attention, renewing global interest in Epstein and his circle of wealthy and powerful figures who socialised with him even as he became infamous over allegations of sexual abuse. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing charges of sex trafficking of minors.

The act, which was passed in 2025, mandated the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to release its massive investigation records into Epstein and those in his circle.