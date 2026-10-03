Did Jeffrey Epstein die by suicide? Forensic professor who studied his autopsy records likely to make findings public

More than seven years have passed since the sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly died by suicide while awaiting trial in New York; however, questions regarding his death continue to surface to date. According to CBS News, a forensic medicine professor who reviewed Epstein's autopsy records is planning to make his findings public, potentially challenging the official conclusion that the disgraced financier died by suicide by hanging.

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According to Mark Epstein, Jeffrey's brother, who spoke to CBS News on Friday (local time), "They looked at this whole thing, they looked at it scientifically, they truly investigated this."

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Michael Freeman, who is also the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, plans to make his findings public by publishing his research along with the autopsy files from the New York City Medical Examiner, which he received from Mark Epstein, after presenting his findings at University College London on 16 November.

The disgraced financier's brother states that Freeman's analysis of his brother's autopsy report has strengthened his belief that Epstein's death needed a deeper investigation. Mark Epstein noted that Freeman also studied the cause mentioned on Epstein's original death certificate, emphasising that this kind of study hasn't been conducted before. Mark Epstein further said that if a similar study had been done previously, officials wouldn't have come up with a suicide conclusion. "This report was not done on my behalf; they did this of their own volition," he added.

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Epstein's death investigation is unique for a 'suicide' The forensic professor's review has brought to light several details that make the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death "unique" for a suicide case. According to Freeman's review, there were no images of Epstein's body at the scene of his death, and the ligature used in the incident was neither preserved nor examined. A ligature is a rope, cord, or similar material used to choke or restrain someone. In Epstein's case, investigators said bedsheets were used.

Freeman conducted a biochemical analysis of the ligature pattern and examined images that, according to him, show injuries that were not accounted for in the medical examiner's findings. However, he has not yet disclosed what conclusions he reached from his review.

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Epstein Files Transparency Act His review comes at a time when the federal Epstein Files Transparency Act has drawn widespread attention, renewing global interest in Epstein and his circle of wealthy and powerful figures who socialised with him even as he became infamous over allegations of sexual abuse. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while facing charges of sex trafficking of minors.

The act, which was passed in 2025, mandated the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to release its massive investigation records into Epstein and those in his circle.

In May, a US district judge ordered the release of what appeared to be a suicide note written less than a month before Epstein's death. The note had been filed under seal in May 2021 as part of the murder case involving Epstein's former cellmate, Nicholas Tartaglione. It was later made public following a filing by The New York Times.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.