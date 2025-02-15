The Republican National Committee (RNC) has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden spent a significant portion of his presidency on vacation. In early 2023, the RNC published a release stating that Biden had spent 40% of his time as president on vacation. A similar release in early 2024 claimed he spent 38.9% of 2023 on vacation. The RNC also shared a video on social media in 2024, reinforcing its claim that Biden had been on vacation for 40% of his presidency.