Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Republican National Committee (RNC) has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden spent a significant portion of his presidency on vacation. In early 2023, the RNC published a release stating that Biden had spent 40% of his time as president on vacation. A similar release in early 2024 claimed he spent 38.9% of 2023 on vacation. The RNC also shared a video on social media in 2024, reinforcing its claim that Biden had been on vacation for 40% of his presidency.
A review by fact-checking site Snopes, analyzing Biden’s public schedule, administration records, and White House press pool reports, found the RNC’s claims to be inaccurate. Since defining a presidential "vacation" is complex—given that a president is never fully detached from work—Snopes categorized the days Biden spent in a vacation setting.
Based on Snopes’ findings, Biden spent:
However, on 107 of those days, there is public evidence that Biden engaged in official presidential duties, meaning the time away from Washington does not necessarily equate to time off.
Snopes also found that Biden spent:
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.