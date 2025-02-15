Did Joe Biden really spend 40% of his Presidency on vacation? Republican National Committee makes big claim

  • The RNC has claimed that Joe Biden spent 40% of his presidency on vacation, but a Snopes investigation found this to be inaccurate. Analyzing Biden’s public schedule, Snopes determined he spent 12.5–12.6% of his presidency in vacation settings.

Livemint
Published15 Feb 2025, 09:54 PM IST
Advertisement
President Joe Biden at the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Washington. (AP/PTI)(AP)

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has repeatedly claimed that Joe Biden spent a significant portion of his presidency on vacation. In early 2023, the RNC published a release stating that Biden had spent 40% of his time as president on vacation. A similar release in early 2024 claimed he spent 38.9% of 2023 on vacation. The RNC also shared a video on social media in 2024, reinforcing its claim that Biden had been on vacation for 40% of his presidency.

Advertisement

Snopes' numbers

A review by fact-checking site Snopes, analyzing Biden’s public schedule, administration records, and White House press pool reports, found the RNC’s claims to be inaccurate. Since defining a presidential "vacation" is complex—given that a president is never fully detached from work—Snopes categorized the days Biden spent in a vacation setting.

Actual time spent in Vacation settings

Based on Snopes’ findings, Biden spent:

  • 117–118 full days (about 8% of his presidency) in a vacation setting.
  • 66 partial days (about 4.5%) in a vacation setting.
  • Total: 183–184 days, or 12.5–12.6% of his presidency, spent in vacation settings.

However, on 107 of those days, there is public evidence that Biden engaged in official presidential duties, meaning the time away from Washington does not necessarily equate to time off.

Advertisement

Unaccounted days and additional time away

Snopes also found that Biden spent:

  • 76–77 days in vacation settings with no public record of work (about 5% of his presidency).
  • 109 days at Camp David or his Delaware residence with no publicly reported events.
  • 15 days solely dedicated to reelection campaign activities.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDid Joe Biden really spend 40% of his Presidency on vacation? Republican National Committee makes big claim
First Published:15 Feb 2025, 09:54 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget