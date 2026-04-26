Did Karoline Leavitt predict the correspondent's dinner shooting? White House Press Secretary's statement goes viral

Planned or not, the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) has left people shocked across the globe. Amid this, a video of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has surfaced online, almost predicting the shooting on Saturday evening. Moments before Trump and other attendees sat down for the event, Leavitt told viewers that the President would "bring the heat” and that there would be “shots fired.”

Shooting at White House Correspondents’ Dinner The gunfire erupted from an alleged shooter who is currently being investigated under police custody, reported AP.

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The shooting took place at the reputed Washington Hilton where several top leaders, including Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and others, were present. All of them, including Trump, were evacuated by the Secret Service.

However, Leavitt's remark was seemingly intended as a figurative nod to the sharp political jabs and humour expected that Trump was supposed to bring in the evening. Now, it is going viral for a different, and far more serious, reason.

What did Karoline Leavitt say In the now viral video, Karoline Leavitt is seen interacting with a reporter on the red carpet. She hinted at the speech she wrote for the president and made some quirky comments.

Leavitt said, “He (Donald Trump) is ready to rumble. This speech tonight will be classic Donald. J. Trump. It will be funny, it will be entertaining. There will be some shorts fired tonight in the room.”

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She also requested viewers to “tune in” and “look forward” to his speech.

Watch:

Reacting to the words, a user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "You put "Shots fired" in quotes 38 min before the dinner even began... Coincidence or are you part of the problem and pre-framing the narrative?"

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“What an odd choice of words,” said another.

One more reacted, “Leavitt's comments sure to raise an eyebrow or two in the coming days. Expect Trump to laugh it off, as we all should.”

Someone else commented, “Well that escalated quickly.”

Trump on Hilton shooting Meanwhile, President Donald Trump shared details about the incident at a press briefing at the White House.

He said that the shooter who opened fire acted as a “lone wolf” at the high-profile event.

"A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service,” he said, as per Bloomberg.

“He’s in custody and they’re asking him a lot of questions."

Trump earlier confirmed that Vice President JD Vance, First Lady Melania Trump and members of his Cabinet remained safe.

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“As you know this is not the first time in the past couple of years that our republic has been attacked by a would-be assassin who sought to kill,” Trump said. “In light of this evening’s events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts and resolving our difference peacefully.”

“We have to resolve our differences,” he added, as per the same news agency.

However, one officer was shot, confirmed Trump, but was saved by wearing a bulletproof vest.

“I don’t care how many people you have, how good they are. They can be the greatest people you have, the greatest security in history — if you have a whack job who’s got a brain, but it’s a little bit distorted, or a lot distorted, they can make trouble,” he said.

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