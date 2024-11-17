Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces accusations of using social media to sway jurors and witnesses ahead of his trial. Prosecutors claim he violated prison rules, engaged in bribery, and attempted to intimidate individuals, raising alarms about his influence over the legal proceedings.

Diddy News: New court filings reveal that Sean “Diddy" Combs, who faces serious charges including ‘Freak-off’ sex parties, sex trafficking, racketeering, and multiple sexual assault allegations, is now accused of orchestrating an elaborate plan to manipulate jury and public perception ahead of his 2025 trial. US Prosecutors claim that, behind the scenes of what appeared to be innocent social media moments by his seven children, P Diddy was attempting to sway potential jurors and witnesses, raising concerns about the fairness of the judicial process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P Diddy's Birthday Video Under Scrutiny Earlier this month, a birthday celebration video featuring P Diddy’s seven children—Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and Love—went viral, showing the family singing and cutting a cake.

However, federal prosecutors allege that this display was carefully choreographed by Diddy himself. According to court documents, he directed his children to post the video across their Instagram accounts as part of a broader effort to shape public opinion, and in turn the probable jury's opinion in his favour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At the defendant’s carefully curated direction, the defendant’s children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant’s children gathered to celebrate the defendant’s birthday," prosecutors stated, as reported by New York Post.

The filings further claim that P Diddy monitored the video’s traction and consulted with his family to optimise its reach, aiming to influence potential jurors.

Notably, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is also accused of hosting teenagers at his Fresk-off parties. Some rports also state that a minor Justin Bieber was part of them, wherein the latter was allegedly drugged and raped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P Diddy Committed Jail Rule Violations, Unauthorised Communication? Prosecutors accuse P Diddy of bypassing prison regulations by using unauthorised communication methods. The allegations include using the phones of at least eight other inmates and third-party messaging services to contact individuals outside the prison.

This alleged misconduct follows the denial of Diddy’s latest million-dollar bail proposal.

Federal authorities argue that P Diddy has consistently violated prison rules, revealing a pattern of behaviour aimed at circumventing official surveillance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“While attempting to evade law enforcement monitoring, the defendant has, among other things, orchestrated social media campaigns that are, in his own words, aimed at tainting the jury pool; made efforts to publicly leak materials he views as helpful to his case; and contacted witnesses through third parties," court documents stated.

P Diddy Bribed Jail Inmates? P Diddy is also accused of engaging in bribery within the prison system. Prosecutors allege that he made commissary deposits and digital payments to inmates in exchange for the use of their phone accounts.

Furthermore, the filings indicate that Diddy directed his legal team and family members to use three-way calling to conceal the identity of those he contacted, violating prison communication protocols. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

P Diddy Accused of Making Efforts to Intimidate Witnesses The court documents highlight allegations that P Diddy has attempted to intimidate victims and witnesses, potentially blackmailing them to ensure silence or to elicit statements beneficial to his defence.

Prosecutors claim these actions showcase Combs' disregard for prison regulations and raise significant concerns about his compliance with any future bail conditions.

As P Diddy awaits his 2025 trial, the new accusations are expected to play a significant role in the legal proceedings. Federal prosecutors have made it clear that they view his alleged activities as a serious breach of trust and an attempt to manipulate the justice system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}