‘Did Russia just poison Lindsey Graham?’: Laura Loomer questions senator’s sudden death, seeks investigation

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has triggered speculation, with conservative commentator Laura Loomer alleging that the circumstances surrounding his death warrant a formal investigation.

Graham, a close ally of President Donald Trump and one of the Republican Party's leading voices on foreign policy, died at the age of 71 after what his office described as a "brief and sudden illness."

Laura Loomer's tweets Loomer was among the first prominent figures to question the circumstances of Graham's death, citing his recent Ukraine visit, his support for sanctions on Russia and alleged threats from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In a post on X, she wrote:

"5 days ago, Senator Lindsey Graham posted about how the IRGC threatened to assassinate him. They threatened to assassinate me and President Trump as well with matching posters of our faces held by IRGC operatives at Khameini's funeral that called for our heads to roll.

"Now, Senator Graham is dead one day after returning from Ukraine. Russia sent a delegation to Khameini's funeral.

"While in Ukraine, Senator Graham spoke about sanctioning Russia and further assisting Ukraine in their defense against Putin.

"Recently, Russia threatened to supply Iran with nuclear weapons.

"This doesn't feel like a coincidence."

Was Lindsey Graham poisoned? In a follow-up post, Loomer went further, openly questioning whether Graham may have been poisoned.

"Did Russia just poison Lindsey Graham?

"There seriously needs to be an investigation. Russia just sent a delegation to Khamenei's funeral in Tehran where the IRGC and funeral organizers was calling for myself, President Trump and Senator Graham to be assassinated.

"Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine one day ago calling for a Russian sanctions bill that he claimed the White House supports.

"Now he is suddenly dead from a random illness according to his staff.

"Did Russia just murder a US Senator?"

Loomer also pointed to remarks previously attributed to Russian nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, claiming it was "worth noting" that Dugin had earlier called for Graham to be "flattened."

Loomer alleges foreign plot in Lindsey Graham's death, seeks probe Loomer's posts suggested Graham's death could be linked to multiple geopolitical developments, including:

-Alleged IRGC threats against Graham, Trump and Loomer.

-Graham's visit to Ukraine and support for additional sanctions against Russia.

-Russia's diplomatic engagement with Iran, including sending a delegation to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral.

-Reports that Iranian regime supporters displayed images of Graham, Trump and others as alleged assassination targets during funeral events.

She argued that these developments justified an official investigation into whether a foreign adversary played a role in Graham's death.

Others echo suspicions American author Rabbi Shmuley also questioned the timing of Graham's death, writing on social media:

"How could a Senator Tour a Ukraine Drone Plant 24 Hours Ago and Now Be Dead, with no explanation?."

In another tweet, Shmuley wrote: “Five days ago Iran threatened to murder America’s greatest Senator. Now he is dead, just one day after returning from Ukraine. What the hell is happening?”

Meanwhile, Iranian state television reported Graham's death in openly celebratory terms, with one presenter saying, "I congratulate the great nation of Iran on Lindsey Graham... having gone to hell," while another remarked, "This news is so sweet that I'm reading it twice." Pro-regime media and supporters also mocked the senator following news of his death.

No evidence of foul play Despite the speculation circulating online, there is no public evidence that Graham was poisoned or assassinated.

His office said the senator died following a "brief and sudden illness" and did not indicate any suspicion of foul play.

As of now, US authorities have not announced any investigation suggesting that Graham's death was linked to Russia, Iran or any foreign government. Loomer's allegations remain unsubstantiated and reflect her personal claims rather than established facts.

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