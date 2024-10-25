Did Sean ’Diddy’ Combs poison actor Jamie Foxx? New details emerge amid ’Freak Out’ sex assault case against rapper

Allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs continued to mount this week with many accusing the music mogul of ‘poisoning’ Jamie Foxx in 2023. Attendees at the taping of his upcoming Netflix special also claimed the actor had also been the one to call the FBI on the rapper.

Multiple audience members have claimed the actor had addressed buzz about their fallout and his 'mysterious' hospitalisation during the tapings. However reports quoting these eyewitnesses paint a somewhat confusing and picture. Sources close to the embattled rapper told Daily Mail that there was “no truth to Sean Combs putting Jamie Foxx in the hospital”.

“I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it… Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this,” Big Homie .CC told Cam Capone News last week.

The celebrity security guard had attended two of the tapings with a client and told Page Six that his claims were based Foxx's retelling of the story.

According to videographer Choke No Joke, Foxx had held Diddy responsible "for what happened to him and also told the audience he had called the FBI.

'Y'all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, 'cause to me — I'm a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody's setting up a punchline, and I know when you're serious. After [Foxx] said, "Diddy did something to me," he said, “And I'm the one who called the feds on him.” He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right?" he told Comedy Hype during a recent interview.

A third audience member provided a somewhat contradictory account of the taping.

“People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead,” Dennis LA White loosely quoted Foxx as saying.