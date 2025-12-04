Did Susan Dell get facelift? Photo of Dell CEO’s wife sparks speculation amid ‘Trump account’ donation announcement

Michael and Susan Dell’s $6.25 billion pledge to expand Trump’s ‘Trump Accounts’ programme sparked major online attention, but social media focused heavily on speculation about noticeable changes in Susan Dell’s appearance.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated4 Dec 2025, 06:39 AM IST
Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, laugh as US President Donald Trump speaks during an event on Trump Accounts for kids in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday.
Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, laugh as US President Donald Trump speaks during an event on Trump Accounts for kids in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Tuesday.(AP)

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, joined US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to announce a $6.2 billion contribution to the administration’s “Trump accounts,” a savings initiative for children under Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” However, despite the major announcement, social media users quickly shifted their attention to noticeable changes in Susan Dell’s facial appearance in the latest photographs.

Reactions on X surfaced rapidly, with several users commenting on her look.

One post read: “Who believes this shit??? 'trump accounts' - that's got bankruptcy written all over it. And w** is wrong with Susan Dell's FACE???”

Another user wrote: “God bless them! On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan’s face? It took me back a minute.”

A third comment noted: “Wow, Susan’s face is kinda freaking me out.”

Another added: “Susan Dell needs to chill with the eyeliner and plastic surgery. She looks like a puppet.”

Has Susan Dell undergone plastic surgery?

The wave of comments fueled speculation about whether Susan Dell, a well-known philanthropist, had undergone cosmetic procedures such as a facelift or fillers. However, there is no verified public documentation or credible reporting indicating that she has had plastic surgery or has spoken publicly about any such treatments.

What is the $6.25 billion ‘Trump Accounts’ donation?

Amid the online discussion about her appearance, the couple’s announcement marked a record-setting moment. Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion on GivingTuesday to support 25 million children in the United States aged 10 and under, making it the largest private donation ever directed toward a federal initiative.

The contribution expands the “Trump Accounts” programme, which currently provides $1,000 in Treasury-backed investment accounts to children born between 1 January 2025 and 31 December 2028. Their latest pledge will add an additional $250 to the accounts of every eligible child under age 11, as shared in their video announcement.

