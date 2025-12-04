Did Susan Dell get facelift? Photo of Dell CEO’s wife sparks speculation amid ‘Trump account’ donation announcement

Michael Dell, CEO of Dell Technologies, and his wife, Susan Dell, joined US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday to announce a $6.2 billion contribution to the administration’s “Trump accounts,” a savings initiative for children under Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill.” However, despite the major announcement, social media users quickly shifted their attention to noticeable changes in Susan Dell’s facial appearance in the latest photographs.

Reactions on X surfaced rapidly, with several users commenting on her look.

One post read: “Who believes this shit??? 'trump accounts' - that's got bankruptcy written all over it. And w** is wrong with Susan Dell's FACE???”

Another user wrote: “God bless them! On another note, can you tell me what is happening with Susan’s face? It took me back a minute.”

A third comment noted: “Wow, Susan’s face is kinda freaking me out.”

Another added: “Susan Dell needs to chill with the eyeliner and plastic surgery. She looks like a puppet.”

Has Susan Dell undergone plastic surgery? The wave of comments fueled speculation about whether Susan Dell, a well-known philanthropist, had undergone cosmetic procedures such as a facelift or fillers. However, there is no verified public documentation or credible reporting indicating that she has had plastic surgery or has spoken publicly about any such treatments.

What is the $6.25 billion ‘Trump Accounts’ donation? Amid the online discussion about her appearance, the couple’s announcement marked a record-setting moment. Michael and Susan Dell pledged $6.25 billion on GivingTuesday to support 25 million children in the United States aged 10 and under, making it the largest private donation ever directed toward a federal initiative.