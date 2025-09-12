Did Tyler Robinson confess to family after killing Charlie Kirk? FBI reveals details

Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect, arrested for the shooting and killing of right-wing American activist Charlie Kirk “confessed” to family before being taken into custody, according to reports.

“We got him,” Utah Governor Spencer Cox told reporters after Tyler Robinson's arrest. Giving details, he said that the 22-year-old had confessed to a family friend – or “implied that he had committed the murder” to that friend, who in turn informed the Washington County sheriff's office on September 12, Reuters reported.

Charlie Kirk shooter arrested: Governor acknowledges suspects family “On the evening of September 11th, a family member of Tyler Robinson reached out to a family friend, who contacted the Washington County sheriff's office with information that Robinson had confessed to them or implied that he had committed the incident,” Cox told reporters, while acknowledging Robinson's family for turning him in to authorities

He added that a family member also told authorities that Tyler Robinson had “become more political recently” and had spoken against Kirk.

Charlie Kirk shooter: What did FBI Director Kash Patel say? At the late press conference, FBI Director Kash Patel said that Tyler Robinson was taken into custody at 10 pm local time on September 12 — 33 hours after Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

Following the fatal shooting, a manhunt was underway to identify and catch the shooter. On September 11, the FBI had released photos of a “person of interest” and sought help from the public, even announcing a $1,00,000 reward for leads on the suspect.

Trump, Cox push for death penalty Earlier in the day, announcing Robinson's arrest on Fox News, Donald Trump pushed for the death penalty. “I hope he’s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty. What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person, and he didn’t deserve this,” the US president said.

Prior to that, speaking to reporters, Cox also said that the state would pursue the death penalty for the shooter once arrested.