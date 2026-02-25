Did Trump admin withhold Epstein Files linked to allegations against Donald Trump? Democrat claims

While the Department of Justice (DOJ) is said to have released thousands of files linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Democratic Representative Robert Garcia has alleged that files linked to allegations against President Donald Trump were withheld by his administration.

The files include dozens of witness interviews taken by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) from the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein and those of three interviews linked to the woman who had accused Donald Trump of sexual assault.

CNN review mentioned that more than 90 of those interview records are now missing from the tranche of files that the Justice department released.

Robert Garcia said in a statement, “Oversight Democrats can confirm that the DOJ appears to have illegally withheld FBI interviews with this survivor who accused President Trump of heinous crimes. Oversight Democrats will open a parallel investigation into this.”

Garcia is the top-ranking Democrat on the House committee probing Epstein and how federal law enforcement handled its investigation into sex trafficking accusations against the financier.

Speaking with the news media company, the Democratic representative said, “We have a survivor that made serious allegations against the president. But there’s a series of documents, and it would appear to be possible interviews, that the FBI conducted with the survivor that are actually missing, that we don’t have access to.” Also Read | How to check Jeffrey Epstein files: DOJ releases thousands of photos, videos, emails, PDF as conspiracy theories pile up

Trump has repeatedly said he cut ties with Epstein two decades ago and was not aware of the late financier’s activities. He has also denied any wrongdoing. Last year, Trump strenuously opposed releasing the Epstein files but then signed legislation forcing their release after it was passed by Congress.

Meanwhile, a DOJ spokesperson has denied that any information linked to Jeffrey Epstein has been withheld.

“We have not deleted anything, and as we have always said, all documents responsive were produced,” he was quoted as saying.

A Justice Department spokeswoman said the file that listed all FBI interviews with the victim was temporarily removed in order to do redactions and put back online. The spokeswoman said the department has not deleted any of the files and all documents responsive to the law have been produced unless they fall within a category that justifies being withheld.

The White House pointed to a Justice Department social media post saying “ALL responsive documents have been produced” unless there is a legitimate legal reason for withholding them. Democrats on the House Oversight Committee “should stop misleading the public while manufacturing outrage from their radical anti-Trump base,” the statement added.

(With Bloomberg inputs)