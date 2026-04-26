Did Trump call himself ‘most impactful’? US Prez says he has studied assasinations and is ‘honoured’ after shooting

US President Donald Trump was reported safe, while other senior White House officials were evacuated from the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner after a man allegedly armed with guns and knives entered the lobby and opened fire.

The shooting marked the latest example of political violence that has plagued the nation, including the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol and the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion being set ablaze. Trump has been the subject of prior assassination attempts, including at a Pennsylvania rally in 2024, in which his ear was grazed by a bullet.

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Authorities have not yet determined a motive, and acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said charges related to the attack are expected to be filed soon.

Here's what Trump said Speaking later during a press conference at the White House, Trump said that he had “studied assassinations” and that “the most impactful people” are the ones who tend to be targeted. “I hate to say I’m honoured by that, but I’ve done a lot,” he added.

Trump said Saturday a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner would not deter him from the Iran war, although he believed the incident was unlikely to be linked to the conflict.

"It's not going to deter me from winning the war in Iran. I don't know if that had anything to do with it, I really don't think so, based on what we know," Trump told reporters in a briefing at the White House after the shocking security incident.

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Trump had earlier said, however, that "you never know" if it could be linked to the Iran war, and said investigators were working on the motive of the shooter, whom he described as a "lone wolf."

The US leader earlier Saturday cancelled his envoys' trip to Pakistan for peace talks with Iran, after being unimpressed with Tehran's negotiating position following nearly two months of war.

Trump says, ‘I can't be concerned’ Trump said, “I can't be concerned. I can only get great people to do the job. In my opinion, they (law enforcement personnel) did a much better job than in Butler. Butler had one weak spot that we all know about. Somebody should have been up there... We lost one great person and two people very badly hurt... ”

Trump said, “We're not the only country. You look at the great violence in all countries. I was talking to somebody from another country today, and they have numerous assassinations of political figures all over the world... we're leading the world in trade and military; we're the greatest military in the world... for example, we can't let Iran get a nuclear weapon. Everything will be peanuts compared to that if they ever were given a nuclear weapon.”

He added, “They'd use it; Marco and I were talking about it today. They would use it without even hesitation. We can't do that... It wasn't supposed to happen during my term. It wasn't reachable. We did it in one year. And I said, 'We're going to have to make a journey to Iran.' They're going to have a nuclear weapon if we don't do it. We had the B-2 bombers take them out... when you do things like that, you become a target. If I weren't doing that, I guess I'd be a lot less of a target. But I'm honoured to be.”

Who is the alleged gunman? A well-educated private tutor Jeanine Pirro, the US attorney for the District of Columbia, said Saturday the suspect is being charged with using firearm in a crime of violence and assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged gunman — identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California — was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated and is expected to be arraigned on Monday, authorities said. A Secret Service agent was shot but the round hit his bulletproof vest and the officer “will be fine,” Pirro said.

I hate to say I’m honoured by that, but I’ve done a lot.

Social media posts that appear to be linked to Cole Tomas Allen, describe him as a well-educated private tutor and hobbyist video game developer.

A LinkedIn profile photo from May 2025 of Allen, 31, from Torrance, California, appears to match images of the suspect taken into custody and shared by Trump on Saturday night. The profile shows him in a graduation cap and gown after completing a master’s degree in computer science from California State University, Dominguez Hills, AP reported.

Earlier, Allen reportedly earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering in 2017 from the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. His listed activities there included participation in a Christian student fellowship and membership in a campus group known for organizing Nerf gun battles.

According to his online resume, Allen's has worked for the last six years at C2 Education, a company that offers admissions counseling and test preparation services to aspiring college students. A 2024 post on the company’s Facebook page listed Allen as the company’s teacher of the month. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday night.

In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot by John Hinckley Jr. outside the Hilton, an incident that led to significant security changes at the property, including redesigns and the addition of a dedicated presidential suite near the entrance intended to provide quicker protection for visiting presidents.

(With inputs from agencies)