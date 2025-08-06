Did Trump dance while quipping about 'missiles' from White House rooftop. Here's the truth

American President Donald Trump has fuelled memes on social media ever since he took his "little walk" on the rooftop of the White House. When curious reporters below enquired why the Republican leader was on the roof, Trump made a gesture resembling a missile. "Taking a little walk," Trump shouted back. "It’s good for your health," he added.

Quizzed about what he intended to build, he joked “nuclear missiles.”

He also referred to the $200 million East Wing, describing it as a "ballroom on the other side." Meanwhile, videos of President Trump standing on the White House roof quickly went viral across social media platforms.

In one of the edited videos, Trump is seen grooving on the rooftop of the White House. He was flanked by two men in suits—one of whom was James McCrery, architect of the newly announced $200 million ballroom project.

Late Tuesday morning, Trump stepped out from a door linked to the State Dining Room and walked onto the roof above the press briefing room and the West Colonnade bordering the Rose Garden. He spent nearly 20 minutes on the rooftop, observing the surrounding grounds, including the recently renovated and newly paved Rose Garden.

Trump made several gestures from the White House roof, some of which were described as “weird” on social media.

“Donald Trump is on the roof of the White House screeching at reporters. If any one of us stood on our roofs yelling at people and making weird gestures, we’d be sent to the funny farm. 25th this guy already,” one person wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. They posted a video of Trump making the gesture.

“While walking around on the roof of the White House earlier today, President Trump was asked by reporters what he was trying to build, to which he responded ‘Nuclear Missiles’ before pointing at the roof and then making a launch gesture towards the sky,” another person tweeted.