Did Trump put off planned attack on Iran? US Prez signals chance for nuclear deal after Tehran's peace proposal

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that he had put a planned attack on Iran on hold after Tehran sent a peace proposal to Washington. In a social media post on Truth Social, POTUS said that there was now a "very good chance" of reaching a deal limiting Iran's nuclear program. Amid ongoing nuclear deal negotiations, he signalled possibility of arriving at a peace deal.

The post states, “I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow, in that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all Countries in the Middle East, and beyond."

Also Read | Trump pauses planned assault on Iran but warns military remains ready

‘Will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow’ Threatening Iran that the US will not abstain from rescheduling the planned attack, he added, "This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.”

While addressing reporters later, he expressed that said the United States would be satisfied if it could reach an agreement with Iran that prevents Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. "There seems to be a very good chance that they can work something out. If we can do that without bombing the hell out of them, I would be very happy," Reuters quoted Trump as saying.

Amid the fragile ceasefire, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei confirmed that Tehran's views had been “conveyed to the American side through Pakistan”, Reuters reported.

According to a Pakistani source, Iran's latest proposal has been shared with Washington. There have been a series of proposals and counterproposals in the recent weeks since 8 April ceasefire, including 10-point and 14-point proposal. Notably, Islamabad has been acting as a negotiator between the two sides, conveying messages in the West Asia war since the only round of peace talks were held last month.

Iran reacts to Trump's threat Iran reacted to Trump's latest threat and warned the US and its allies against making any further "strategic mistakes or miscalculations" in attacking Tehran.

Also Read | Oil Extends Gains as Trump Says Clock Is Ticking for Iran Deal