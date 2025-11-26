Did Trump really save two turkeys from the Thanksgiving table? Netizens ask, ‘Waddle… is missing'

US President Donald Trump granted clemency to two massive white-feathered turkeys—Gobble and Waddle—on Tuesday, continuing one of the White House’s most lighthearted holiday traditions. Both birds, each weighing more than 50 pounds (23 kg), were raised on a farm in North Carolina and were treated to a night at the upscale Willard InterContinental Hotel ahead of their appearance.

Despite the festive atmosphere, Trump used the annual event to deliver a series of political jabs while adding to the more than 1,600 pardons he has issued during his current term.

Why were Gobble and Waddle pardoned? The ceremonial pardon traces its roots to 1989, when President George HW Bush formally established the Thanksgiving ritual. Trump upheld that legacy while adding his own brand of humor, remarking that he had initially wanted to rename the turkeys Chuck and Nancy—a nod to Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

"But then I realised I wouldn't be pardoning them," he quipped, adding, “I would never pardon those two people.”

The president also took a swipe at his predecessor, claiming without evidence that former President Joe Biden’s pardons for Peach and Blossom were invalid because Biden allegedly “used an automated signing device.” Trump accordingly "re-pardoned" both birds.

Where will the pardoned Turkeys go? Following tradition, Gobble and Waddle will retire to North Carolina State University’s agriculture college. The National Turkey Federation confirmed that both birds would "live out their days" under expert care at the institution.

How does this tradition connect to history? While the formal ceremony began in the late 20th century, anecdotes trace the earliest presidential reprieve back to 1863. Historians note that President Abraham Lincoln is believed to have spared a turkey after his young son became attached to the bird.

Why was Waddle missing from the ceremony? Social media users raised questions after only Gobble appeared in the Rose Garden during the live ceremony, prompting speculation about Waddle’s whereabouts. Trump himself acknowledged the absence, telling the crowd:

“Waddle, by the way, is missing in action… We'll pretend Waddle is here.”

Was Waddle actually pardoned? President of the National Turkey Federation, Leslee Oden told BBC that both birds received official pardons. Oden clarified earlier in the day that “both receive the pardon, Gobble will be the national Thanksgiving turkey, he [Waddle] is the alternate and willing to step in.”

Is Waddle safe? Indeed, Waddle remains unharmed and has simply assumed his role as the alternate turkey. Both Gobble and Waddle will proceed to their new home at NCSU, ensuring their safety and long-term care.



