Did Donald Trump compromise US-India relations for family business interests in Pak? Ex-US NSA Jake Sullivan's BIG claim

Jake Sullivan, the former National Security Advisor (NSA) of the United States, has alleged that President Donald Trump has ‘thrown away’ ties with India over Pakistan's willingness to do business with Trump's family.

In a recent interview with MeidasTouch Network's YouTube channel, Sullivan highlighted the importance of the India-US relationship and stressed that Trump's move hampers the US's allies' trust in Washington.

"US has worked to build a relationship with India, a country that we should be aligned with on technology, talent, economics, and so many issues. And align with dealing with strategic threats from China. Now. I think because of Pakistan's willingness to do business with the Trump's family, Trump has thrown away India's relationship on side. Germany or Japan will look at that (India) and say that could be us tomorrow. America's friends will think that they can't rely on us in any way." Jake Sullivan told MeidasTouch in the interview.

Sullivan's remarks come amid strained India-US ties after the Trump administration imposed 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent penalty for buying Russian oil.

Bessent expresses confidence Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed confidence that India and the US will resolve trade friction between them, as he believed that New Delhi's values are much closer to Washington than to China and Russia.

Bessent, in a TV interview, downplayed the significance of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, calling it "largely performative."

"This is a longstanding meeting, it's called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and I think it's largely performative," Bessent said. “I think at the end of the day; India is the most populous democracy in the world. Their values are much closer to ours and to China's than to Russia.”

Also, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro attacked India, targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Speaking with reporters, Navarro lambasted PM Modi for what he termed "getting in bed with the authoritarian", describing the meeting as shameful.

In his address at SCO, PM Narendra Modi stressed the need to boost connectivity between the members to boost trade."India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust," PM Modi said.