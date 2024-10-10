Did US govt leak video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs assaulting Cassie Ventura? Lawyers for the music mogul say…

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers claim the U.S. government leaked damaging information, including a 2016 assault video, which harmed his chances for a fair trial. They seek a hearing on alleged misconduct by agencies like Homeland Security and aim to prevent further media disclosures.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 07:23 PM IST
Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs have accused the US government of ‘leaking information’ that soured public opinion against the musician. His legal team has sought a hearing to probe 'government misconduct' at a slew of leading agencies including Homeland Security and argues that the purported ‘leaks’ to media organisations has damaged Combs' chances of having a fair trial. The music mogul — currently lodged in a Brooklyn jail without the option of bail — will make his first appearance before the judge on Thursday afternoon. 

Video footage of Combs kicking, hitting and dragging ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura near the elevators of a hotel had emerged in May and sparked furious backlash. The clip was first shared by CNN and prosecutors claim that she was fleeing one of his infamous ‘freak off’ parties at the time. 

“By far the most likely source of the leak (to CNN) is the government. The government knew what it had: a frankly deplorable video recording of Sean Combs in a towel hitting, kicking and dragging a woman in full view of a camera in the hallway of the hotel…victim 1 is not a likely source of the leak. There is no evidence that either she or her lawyers had possession of the tape,” USA Today quoted an excerpt from the filing as saying. 

Combs was recently indicted on 

An indictment alleges Combs coerced and abused women for years with help from a network of associates and employees while silencing victims through blackmail and violent acts including kidnapping, arson and physical beatings.

(With inputs from agencies)

