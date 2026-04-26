Did US lab study UFOs? Documentary points to leaked files linked to missing scientists

A new documentary has stirred debate after claiming that a cache of leaked documents points to a long-running, secret US government programme studying unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), commonly referred to as UFOs. The claims, reported by the New York Post, centre around documents allegedly linked to a former cybersecurity chief at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

Investigative reporter Jeremy Corbell, who is behind the documentary titled Sleeping Dog, said he received the documents from the son of the deceased official.

Documents allegedly include memos, photos and more

According to Corbell, the materials include internal memos, sketches, and Polaroid images. He claimed these documents suggest that US authorities have been studying the origins and intent of UFOs over several decades.

“Throughout my work as a journalist, I have become a central clearinghouse for sensitive [UAP] material,” Corbell told the New York Post, adding that families of deceased insiders have increasingly come forward with undisclosed records.

In the documentary, he recounts how the son of the former lab official discovered the documents while sorting through his father’s belongings after his death.

The identities of the individuals involved—including the official, his son, and the scientists referenced—have not been disclosed in the film, reportedly due to safety concerns.

1991 meeting agenda cited in leak

One of the documents highlighted in the film reportedly details an agenda from a high-level meeting held on April 24, 1991, at Los Alamos. The meeting is said to have involved representatives from agencies including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), National Security Administration (NSA), the US Navy, and the US Army.

The agenda reportedly referenced investigations into “atmospheric anomalies” and included discussions on incidents such as the 1987 Gulf Breeze sightings in Florida and the 1989 Belgian UFO wave.

Other topics listed in the meeting document included technological development of sensors, possible foreign inputs described as “Soviet offerings”, and potential collaboration with academic institutions such as MIT and Stanford.

Missing scientists add another layer to mystery

The documentary also draws attention to cases of missing or deceased individuals connected to Los Alamos. According to the report, two of the 11 scientists referenced in the broader narrative had links to the lab.

Among recent cases, retired engineer Anthony Chavez was reported missing in May 2025 after going for a walk. Authorities said he left behind personal belongings, including his wallet and keys, and has not been found despite search efforts.

In a separate case, Melissa Casias, an administrative assistant at the lab, went missing in June 2025 after dropping off lunch for her daughter. She was last seen on surveillance footage walking along a highway.

Authorities reportedly found both her home and work phones reset and left behind, though no further details have been officially confirmed linking the disappearance to the claims made in the documentary.

No official confirmation of UFO programme

While the documentary presents the documents as evidence of a secret programme, there has been no official confirmation from US authorities supporting these claims.

Los Alamos National Laboratory, originally established under the leadership of J. Robert Oppenheimer as part of the Manhattan Project, remains one of the most secure and closely monitored research facilities in the United States.

The documentary is scheduled for release on May 17.

What remains unverified The claims made in the film rely heavily on documents that have not been independently verified in the public domain. The connection between the alleged UFO research and the missing individuals also remains unclear.