In what marks another legal challenge for rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, a former employee has filed a lawsuit against him, accusing him of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and sex trafficking.

Allegations of "Wild King Nights" sex parties The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, details the allegations made by Phillip Pines, who claims he was forced to organize elaborate “Wild King Nights" sex parties between 2019 and 2021. According to Pines, these parties involved multiple women and took place at various hotel rooms prepared specifically for Combs' alleged sexual activities.

Hotel room preparations According to the lawsuit, as per the report, Pines was tasked with preparing hotel rooms with red lighting, alcohol, marijuana, baby oil, towels, and illegal drugs, while also removing evidence of drug use and cleaning up bodily fluids. He further claims, the report said, that he had to dispose of sex toys and other incriminating materials, leaving large tips for housekeeping to avoid suspicion.

Claims of loyalty tests and sexual acts under Combs' watch In addition to these duties, Pines claims, as mentioned in the report, that Combs would test his loyalty by forcing him to engage in sexual acts with women while the rapper watched, allegedly treating him "like an animal" during these incidents. The suit alleges that these actions were intended to prove Pines’ loyalty to Combs.

Pines seeks unspecified damages Pines is seeking unspecified damages in the lawsuit.

Amid arrest for racketeering and sex trafficking The allegations come as Combs faces significant legal challenges. In September, Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking and has been denied bail three times. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn and is awaiting a trial set for May 2025.

Combs' legal team denies allegations Combs’ legal team has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement to TMZ, they said, “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor."