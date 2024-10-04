Diddy net worth: Sean Combs loses over ₹5,000 crore in 2 years; check how he earns, fashion, cannabis and more

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, once worth $1 billion, saw his net worth drop to $400 million by 2024. Recently arrested for sex trafficking, Diddy has pleaded 'not guilty' and is facing serious allegations alongside past accusations from ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published4 Oct 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Diddy net worth: Sean Combs loses over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 crore in 2 years; check how he earns, fashion, cannabis and more REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Diddy net worth: Sean Combs loses over ₹5,000 crore in 2 years; check how he earns, fashion, cannabis and more REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Diddy net worth: Sean "Diddy" Combs, an influential figure in American music, has built a fortune over the years through various ventures. According to Forbes, Diddy's net worth was estimated to be around $1 billion ( 8,000 crore) in 2022 (considering $1=80 in that year).

In 2022, Diddy was featured alongside Taylor Swift on Forbes' billionaire list. However, he did not make the 2024 list. Forbes now estimates his net worth at $400 million, indicating a loss of at least $600 million (over 5,000 crore at today’s rate) over the past two years.

While his fame initially came from his music career, his wealth mainly comes from business ventures, including fashion, alcohol partnerships and real estate.

Diddy started in music in 1990 and went on to discover famous artists like Notorious B.I.G. and Usher. His record label, Bad Boy Records, was highly successful, and his albums earned him millions. His debut album, No Way Out, sold over seven million copies and earned him a Grammy Award in 1998.

However, music is just a part of Diddy's fortune. He launched his clothing line, Sean John, in 1998, which grew to make over $525 million in annual revenue. He also made deals in the alcohol industry, partnering with Diageo to promote Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila, earning him millions yearly.

Diddy has invested in the cannabis industry as well, purchasing stores and production facilities in several US states. His properties include luxury homes in Miami and Los Angeles, worth millions. He has also appeared in films like Get Him to the Greek and on television shows.

Diddy recently launched an online platform, Empower Global, to support Black-owned businesses, further showcasing his entrepreneurial ambitions.

Allegations against Diddy

Diddy has been arrested on serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He was taken into custody in New York on September 16, facing accusations of sex trafficking by force and coercion, as well as facilitating prostitution.

Combs has pleaded 'not guilty' to these allegations. The case is drawing significant attention, focusing not only on Combs but also on the A-list celebrities who have been close to him throughout his career.

Singer Cassie Ventura, his former girlfriend, accused him of sexual abuse in 2023. The case was resolved in an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount.

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 03:34 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDiddy net worth: Sean Combs loses over ₹5,000 crore in 2 years; check how he earns, fashion, cannabis and more

