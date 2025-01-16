Wendy Williams predicts Sean Combs will face life imprisonment as he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges. His lawyers claim the evidence is based on consensual acts, but Williams insists his past will catch up with him.

American TV personality Wendy Williams predicted on Thursday that Sean 'Diddy' Combs will 'go to prison for life'. The rapper is currently awaiting trial in a Brooklyn jail after pleading not guilty to sex trafficking charges. The assertion came a day after lawyers for the disgraced musician dubbed the prosecution "sexist and puritanical" on Tuesday — contending that nine recordings used as evidence showed only consensual acts between adults.

“Diddy will go to prison for life, people. You don’t know things that I knew about Diddy back in the day….And you know what, it’s about time. It is about time. Diddy done," Williams told ‘The Breakfast Club’ on Thursday morning.

Williams has been vocal about her criticism of Diddy over the years — including accusations that he had "single-handedly" ruined her career by getting the TV host fired from her opular Hot 97 show in 1998. She also wrote about harbouring a "certain level of contempt for Puff" in her 2004 memoir.

“The hell he put me through. I will never forget. But I don’t hate him," she had written in The Wendy Williams Experience.

“Once upon a time, there was a music mogul who sent his all-girl group to beat my a– in front of the radio station. Fact! I finished my shift, round up my headphones, put my bag [on] my arm and I see everybody lined up at the window looking down on the sidewalk," she had said in 2019 during an episode of her eponymous talk show.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 on sex trafficking charges. He remains lodged in jail after being denied bail three times. Countless others have also come forward with allegations of sexually assault and other related accusations against the musician.

The indictment against Combs said the music mogul arranged sexual encounters between his victims and male sex workers that he called “Freak Offs" — defined in the indictment as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded."