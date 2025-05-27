Diddy’s lawyers push to remove Kid Cudi’s claims from court record in ongoing federal sex crimes trial

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal team is asking the judge to strike out parts of Kid Cudi’s testimony in the music mogul’s ongoing sex crimes trial.

Kid Cudi takes the stand in Diddy's trial Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, took the stand last week to talk about his brief relationship with singer Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura Fine. Cassie, a long-time partner of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, is one of the main witnesses for the prosecution.

During his testimony, Mescudi claimed that Combs became jealous of his relationship with Cassie and, in a rage, broke into his home. He also suggested that Combs helped arrange an explosion that destroyed his Porsche.

Now, Diddy’s lawyers are arguing that Mescudi’s comments were inappropriate and should not be part of the trial record. In a filing on May 26, they said the statement was "highly improper" and based on “mere speculation.”

They took issue with a moment in court when a government lawyer asked Mescudi whether he believed Combs was telling the truth about not knowing anything about the explosion. After the question was rephrased to avoid objections, Mescudi replied that he thought Combs was lying.

Diddy’s defence team says this could unfairly sway the jury. They argue that opinions like this can’t be treated as facts and may damage their client’s chance of a fair trial.

Combs is facing serious charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and arson. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and is also dealing with several civil lawsuits.

The judge has yet to rule on whether Mescudi’s comments will stay in the record or be removed.

Diddy took ecstasy pill shaped like Obama’s face: Diddy's ex-assistant Sean "Diddy" Combs’ former personal assistant, David James, testified on Tuesday (May 20) that the music mogul once took an ecstasy pill shaped like former US President Barack Obama’s face. Speaking under oath in Manhattan federal court, James said he regularly witnessed Combs consuming drugs—opiates during the day and ecstasy at night—while working for him from 2007 to 2009.

“He took a pill shaped like a former president’s face,” James said. When asked which president, he replied: “President Obama.”