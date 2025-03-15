United States President Donald Trump on Friday, March 14, ordered the cleaning up of the American capital Washington DC. He said he had the route run when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders came to visit him as he did not want them to see the graffiti, potholes and tents.

In his remarks at the Department of Justice, Donald Trump said, “We are cleaning up our city. We're cleaning up this great capital, and we're not going to have crime, and we're not going to stand for crime, and we're going to take the graffiti down, and we're already taking the tents down, and we're working with the administration.”

He said, “We said there are tents galore right opposite the State Department. They have to come down. And they took them down right away. And so so far, so good. We want to have a capital that can be the talk of the world.”

Speaking of the time when PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders visited the US to meet the newly sworn-in president, Donald Trump said he had the route run so that the dignitaries do not get to see the graffiti, potholes and broken barriers in Washington DC.

“….And when they come in…I had the route run. I didn't want to have them see tents. I didn't want to have them see graffiti. I didn't want to have them see broken barriers and potholes in the roads. And we had it looking beautiful,” Donald Trump said.

“And we're going to do that for the city, and we're going to have a crime-free capital. When people come here, they're not going to be mugged or shot or raped. They're going to have a crime-free capital, again, it's going to be cleaner and better and safer than it ever was and it's not going to take us too long.”