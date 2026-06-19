‘Different view’ but Khamenei backs US deal, signals face-to-face talks with US

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday (June 18) said he had approved the Iran–US deal to end the Middle East war despite holding a “different view” on the memorandum of understanding.

“In principle, I had a different view (about the memorandum of understanding), but I issued my permission due to the commitment that the honourable (Iranian) president… gave me,” he said in a message read on state television.

He added that the commitment was aimed at protecting “the rights of the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front.”

First public reaction to US–Iran peace deal

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What did Khamenei say about the Iran-US deal despite having a different view? ⌵ Khamenei indicated that he approved the Iran-US deal to end the Middle East war despite holding a different view, citing the Iranian president's commitment to protect the rights of the Iranian nation. 2 Why does Khamenei warn against excessive demands in future negotiations with the US? ⌵ Khamenei stressed that Iran would not accept excessive demands in future negotiations, emphasizing the importance of protecting Iranian interests and maintaining sovereignty. 3 How does the Iran-US memorandum of understanding aim to address military tensions? ⌵ The memorandum of understanding aims to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and initiate a 60-day negotiation process to reach a final agreement on sanctions and nuclear issues. 4 What immediate actions follow the signing of the Iran-US deal according to Pakistan’s Prime Minister? ⌵ Pakistan's Prime Minister announced that the agreement takes effect immediately, allowing Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and the US to lift the naval blockade. 5 Should we trust the Iran-US deal given the history of relations between the two countries? ⌵ Despite the signing of the deal, Iranian officials, including the top negotiator, expressed ongoing distrust towards the US, indicating that compliance would still be a point of contention.

The remarks mark Khamenei’s first response to the agreement signed between US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to end the conflict that escalated in February.

According to the message, Khamenei said Trump had “used all kinds of levers” to push through the agreement, describing the move as driven “out of desperation”.

Warning against future pressure in negotiations Khamenei stressed that Iran would not accept excessive demands in future talks with Washington.

He said he received assurances from President Pezeshkian that the agreement would not be accepted “if the American side wants to make excessive demands”.

“It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy’s point of view,” he said.

Signals of direct talks with the US In a separate statement read on state media, Mojtaba Khamenei indicated that future Iran–US discussions would take place directly, but clarified that engagement would not imply acceptance of US positions.

“It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy’s point of view,” he said.