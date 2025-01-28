US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US in February, Reuters reported.

Moreover, Trump said that he discussed “immigration” with PM Modi. Trump, in a “productive” phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought a move towards a “fair” bilateral trading relationship and deeper India-US cooperation, according to the White House.

The two leaders also discussed plans for Modi to visit the US, the White House said in a readout of the call on Monday.

“Today, President Donald J Trump held a productive call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The two leaders discussed expanding and deepening cooperation," the readout said.

They also discussed a range of regional issues, including security in the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the White House said.

“The leaders discussed plans for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House, underscoring the strength of the friendship and strategic ties between our nations,” according to the readout.

Both Modi and Trump highlighted their commitment to strengthening the "US-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership," with India set to host the Quad Leaders for the first time later this year.

Like in several other countries, there have been concerns in India regarding the Trump administration's stance on immigration and tariffs.

Trump has previously discussed the possibility of imposing "100 percent tariffs" on the BRICS bloc, which includes India.

During a weekly press briefing, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned India’s ongoing discussions with the US on trade and immigration matters, expressing hope that both sides would be able to resolve any issues.

During his first term as president, Trump’s last foreign trip was to India. Trump and Modi addressed thousands of people at two different rallies in Houston in September 2019 and Ahmedabad in February 2020. Modi was also among the top three world leaders to speak with Trump after his stunning electoral victory in November 2024.