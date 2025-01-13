Disney has been sued by animator Buck Woodall, who claims the company copied elements from his animated film project, Bucky, to develop Moana and its sequel, Moana 2, The Hollywood Reporter said. Woodall filed the lawsuit in California federal court on Friday (January 10), seeking $10 billion in damages, asserting that both works share striking similarities in their storylines and characters, particularly the concept of a young protagonist embarking on a dangerous journey to save their village, encountering spirits manifested as animals along the way.

Woodall alleges Disney copied his work The lawsuit follows a previous legal setback for Woodall, in which a court ruled that he filed a copyright lawsuit too late regarding Moana. However, the release of Moana 2 allowed him to initiate this new legal action. The Hollywood Reporter highlights that US District Judge Consuelo Marshall noted a “disputed issue of genuine fact” regarding the similarities between the works. Specifically, the judge acknowledged that there may have been an opportunity for Disney Animation to view Woodall’s copyrighted materials before Moana began development in 2016.

Similarities between Moana and Bucky Woodall’s lawsuit points out several key similarities between Moana and his Bucky project. For example, both stories are set against the backdrop of an ancient Polynesian village and explore themes related to Polynesian beliefs in spiritual ancestors manifested as animals. Other parallels include:

Both protagonists embark on their journey starting with a turtle.

A symbolic necklace plays a crucial role in both stories.

Both works feature a demigod character adorned with tattoos and a giant hook.

Both feature a giant creature hidden within a mountain. Woodall claims that Disney’s Moana is a direct result of his years of work and inspiration, accusing the studio of taking his ideas after he had provided his screenplay and materials to Jenny Marchick, a former director of development at Mandeville Films, which had a first-look deal with Disney.

Moana 2 allegedly mirrors Bucky's plot Woodall also alleges that Moana 2 shares similarities with his original work. For instance, both films feature the protagonist searching for an ancient island and attempting to break a curse. The lawsuit also draws attention to a specific scene in which Moana 2's protagonist and crew are sucked into a perilous oceanic whirlpool, a device Woodall claims he invented for Bucky.

Woodall has asked $10 billion in damages, which is equivalent to 2.5% of Moana’s global gross revenue, as well as a court order to prevent further infringement of his copyrights.

Also Read | Moana 2: Fans rave about stunning visuals and emotional storytelling

Disney's defense and legal position In response to the allegations, The Hollywood Reporter states that Disney has denied any wrongdoing. Director Ron Clements, in a declaration submitted to the court, firmly stated that Moana was not inspired by Woodall’s Bucky project. He added, “I learned of [Woodall’s] materials for the first time after this lawsuit was filed.”

Disney has also submitted evidence supporting the originality of Moana, including research documents, pitch materials, and travel journals that guided the development of the movie.

Copyright protection for Bucky and legal proceedings The screenplay for Bucky has been registered with the Writers Guild of America and is protected by US copyright law. As the legal battle continues, Woodall seeks both financial compensation and an injunction to prevent Disney from using elements of his copyrighted work in future projects.