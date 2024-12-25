Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade is back for 2024, promising a festive and magical experience for viewers. With dazzling performances, celebrity hosts, and enchanting settings, the event is a must-watch for the holiday season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Event highlights Disney expands the holiday spirit While the iconic parade remains centered at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the magic extends to Disneyland California, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, and Aulani in Hawaii, bringing holiday cheer to more places than ever before.

Hosts: Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro lead this year's festivities, bringing their charm and holiday cheer.

Performances: Iconic artists such as Elton John, John Legend, and Pentatonix are set to deliver memorable holiday performances.

Broadcast details Start times: The parade airs on ABC at 10 am ET and on Disney+ at 11 am ET.

Where to watch: The event will be available on ABC.com, Disney+, and live TV services like Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

Streaming options Hulu + Live TV: Stream the parade live on Hulu + Live TV, which includes access to over 90 live channels and Hulu’s on-demand library. A three-day free trial is available for new users.

Disney+: Subscribers can watch the parade starting at 11 am ET on December 25. Subscriptions begin at $9.99/month.

International access For viewers outside the US, a VPN can enable global streaming of the parade via ABC.com or Disney+.