A three-day vacation to Disneyland turned out to be a trip of horrors as police charged a 48-year-old Indian-origin woman for allegedly killing her 11-year-old son.

According to reports, Saritha Ramaraju, 48, slit her pre-teen son's throat and murdered him after their trip to Disneyland. She reportedly then took pills to kill herself.

Police charged Saritha with one felony count of murder for slitting her son’s throat, killing the boy. She has also been charged with one felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon, a knife.

As per a report by PTI, the mother and son went to Disneyland during a custody visit.

She faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life if convicted on all charges, a statement from the Office of the District Attorney, Orange County, California said on Friday.

Disneyland murder: Chilling details emerge Saritha Ramaraju, who got divorced with the boy's father in 2018 and moved out of California, was staying with her 11-year-old son at a motel in Santa Ana for a custody visit.

She bought three-day passes for Disneyland for the both during the visit.

Ramaraju was scheduled to check out of the motel on March 19. Instead, 911 received a call from her at 9:12 am, where she confessed that she had slit her son's throat and taken pills to kill herself.

An NBC report quoted by PTI said that Saritha Ramaraju had been in a custody battle with her husband Prakash Raju since last year, when she had accused him of making medical and school decisions without her input and alleged he had substance abuse issues.

Police find Disneyland souvenirs Santa Ana police arrived at the motel and found the young boy dead on the bed in a room among Disneyland souvenirs. It appeared the boy had been dead for several hours before his mother called 911, the statement said.

The child was scheduled to be returned to his father that day.

A large kitchen knife was found inside the motel room which was purchased the day before. Ramaraju was released from the hospital on Thursday after ingesting the unknown substance and arrested on suspicion of stabbing the boy to death.

Cruelest twist of fate “The life of a child should not hang in the balance between two parents whose anger for each other outweighs their love for their child,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

