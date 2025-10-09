Disneyland tragedy: Woman, 60, gets heart attack on Haunted Mansion ride, dies

A woman died on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, October 7. The Orange County Register reported that the woman, in her 60s, was onboard the Haunted Mansion ride when she suffered a heart attack.

She was later found unresponsive at the end of the ride. The security at the Disneyland provided CPR to the woman until Anaheim Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Anaheim Police Department said Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will share the cause of the woman's death as soon as it would be available.

The woman's identity has not been revealed. Also Read | Ahead of Disneyland's upcoming venture, here's a lesson in why Wonderla succeeded while Imagicaa collapsed

Sgt. Matt Sutter said that “there is no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened soon after.”

Matt Desmond, popularly known online as “Disney Scoop Guy,” shared news of the incident on social media, expressing his condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones.

“Sending condolences to her family and loved ones,” Desmond wrote on X. Also Read | Can Disneyland work in India?

About Disneyland's Haunted Mansion The Haunted Mansion, one of Disneyland’s most iconic attractions, first opened in 1969. The ride takes visitors on a spooky tour through a ghost-filled manor.