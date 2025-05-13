Disturbing details about Sean Diddy Combs’ wild parties, Cassie Ventura encounters emerge

American rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been accused of running drug-filled sex parties that lasted for days. In a New York court, prosecutors claimed the American rapper used his team to hide years of abuse and violence.

They alleged that Diddy used to beat women, threaten them and film them during parties called ‘Freak Offs’, the MailOnline reported.

Interestingly, Diddy’s lawyers admitted he had hurt some girlfriends. They said his actions were due to jealousy and drug use. However, they denied any sex trafficking.

Prosecutor Emily Johnson told the US court that Diddy had run a criminal network for over 20 years. Victims will share painful stories of being drugged and forced into sexual acts to fulfil his fantasies, she alleged.

Johnson said Combs had help from bodyguards and employees to commit and hide crimes like kidnapping, arson, bribery, drug abuse and sex crimes.

The Diddy scandal came to light in 2024 when R&B singer Cassie Ventura dragged him to court over sexual assault allegations.

Ventura said she was made to suffer extreme abuse. She was forced to take part in shocking acts.

In another incident, Combs allegedly beat her after learning she was seeing someone else. He then blackmailed her, threatening to leak private videos if she ever disobeyed him.

Johnson said these were just a few examples of the violence and control Combs used. The trial is expected to reveal many more such incidents involving the rapper and his close circle, she added.

The first witness was LA police officer Israel Florez, who worked as a hotel guard in 2016. He said he had found Cassie scared and hiding in a corner. The officer responded to a call about a woman in distress.

Sean Combs was sitting nearby, wearing only a towel with a “devilish” look. Florez even filmed the CCTV footage to show it to his wife.

Witness testimony 2 The next witness was Daniel Phillip, a 41-year-old male escort. He told the court about wild parties with Cassie Ventura and Diddy, which sometimes lasted 10 hours.

Phillip said he was once paid up to £4,500 ( ₹5 lakh) for attending a party. He claimed Diddy once watched him and Ventura during an intimate moment. The rapper was in disguise when he watched the two have sex.

Phillip also mentioned seeing Diddy throw a liquor bottle at her during an argument.

Sean Diddy Combs' defence Sean Diddy Combs' lawyer, Teny Geragos, said in court that the case against him was being wrongly presented as a serious crime. She said Diddy's actions were caused by love, jealousy, cheating and money.