Diwali 2024: Bidens host Deepavali reception at White House on Monday evening

Continuing a tradition from previous years, US President Joe Biden would celebrate Diwali at the White House on Monday evening along with a large number of Indian-Americans from across the country, the White House said in a statement

“Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks,” news agency PTI reported, citing the White House.

It is important to note that it would be President Biden’s last Diwali reception at the White House as he is not running for the presidential election.

The statement further added that the US President will deliver remarks before the Indian-Americans for whom he is hosting a reception.

“Among the President’s introductions will be a video message from Sunita Williams, a decorated NASA astronaut and retired Navy Captain. She recorded a video greeting from the International Space Station, where she took over as Commander in September,” the White House said.

“Sunita is a practising Hindu and has previously sent Diwali greetings from the ISS to people across the globe. She has also brought multiple Indian/Hindu cultural items—including samosas and copies of Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita—with her to space in celebration of her heritage,” it said.

The White House statement further added that Nootana, a classical South Asian dance and music ensemble based in Washington, DC, will provide musical entertainment for guests, in addition to the Marine Corps Band.

Last year after the Diwali celebration, the US president shared a video of the festivities on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in which he was seen lighting a diya with US First Lady Jill Biden at the White House.

“Today, Jill and I lit the diya to symbolise Diwali's message of seeking the light of wisdom, love, and unity over the darkness of hate and division. May we embrace the enduring spirit of this holiday and of our nation – and reflect on the strength of our shared light," he posted.