Diwali 2024: Heartfelt wishes from Biden, Harris, and Trump — Check out their messages

  • Diwali 2024 shines bright in the US. President Biden and Vice President Harris lead heartfelt celebrations, but former President Trump stirs controversy with his remarks on Hindu rights. Find out how American leaders are embracing the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

Livemint
Published2 Nov 2024, 12:04 AM IST
US leaders have come together to send uplifting messages to the South Asian community on Diwali. (Image credit: The White House/X)
US leaders have come together to send uplifting messages to the South Asian community on Diwali. (Image credit: The White House/X)

As Diwali celebrations take place in India around the world, prominent leaders from the United States have expressed their heartfelt wishes to the South Asian community, emphasizing the festival's significance and its themes of light and hope. Through personal messages and official posts on X (formerly Twitter), these leaders underscored the cultural importance of the Festival of Lights.

President Biden's message of unity

US President Joe Biden took to X to convey his wishes, stating, "This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible."

Earlier this week, President Biden hosted the largest Diwali event in White House history, welcoming around 600 prominent Indian Americans to celebrate.

The White House also shared on social media: "The Biden-Harris Administration wishes a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!"

 

Earlier on October 29, The White House posted, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

 

Vice President Harris celebrates with community

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the festivities, posting on X, "Tonight, we join more than 1 billion people across America and around the world lighting diyas and celebrating the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!"

At a Diwali event in Pennsylvania, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz honored the contributions of the South Asian community, praising America's diversity and reiterating the need to maintain an inclusive society. His heartfelt remarks resonated with many as he lit a diya, embodying the festival’s message of hope.

 

Trump condemns violence against minorities in Bangladesh

In a contrasting message, former President Donald Trump, who is also a Republican presidential candidate, extended his Diwali greetings and condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

He described the situation in Bangladesh as "barbaric" and indicative of a country in "total chaos." Trump criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris for allegedly ignoring the plight of Hindus, stating, "Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America."

He vowed to "Make America Strong Again" and protect Hindu Americans from what he referred to as the "anti-religion agenda" of the radical left. Trump highlighted his past accomplishments, promising to replicate his administration's successes in economic growth and energy independence if re-elected.

He concluded with a festive message, wishing all a happy Diwali and hoping the festival leads to "the Victory of Good over Evil."

 

State Department and IMF join in celebrations

The US Department of State tweeted, "Diwali represents hope and renewal. Today, we wish all who celebrate a joyous day filled with community, reflection, happiness, and prosperity." Secretary of State Antony Blinken added, "Diwali is more than just a festival; it's a powerful reminder of the values we all cherish: patience, togetherness, kindness, and unity."

Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared a touching video of the White House military band performing the prayer "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" as part of the Diwali celebrations. In her post, she noted, "Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali!"

Also Read | Apple CEO Tim Cook’s Diwali greetings feature Delhi photographer’s iPhone pic

 

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his Diwali greetings, saying, "Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with warmth and light!"

 

Also Read | Diwali lights up America: From Times Square to the Empire State Building

 

As leaders across the US celebrate this auspicious occasion, the universal message of peace, unity, and the triumph of light over darkness resonates deeply within the South Asian community and beyond.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Nov 2024, 12:04 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsDiwali 2024: Heartfelt wishes from Biden, Harris, and Trump — Check out their messages

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,369.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    32.3 (2.42%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    632.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    6.6 (1.05%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,328.65
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.15 (1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,355.00170.00
      Chennai
      81,361.00170.00
      Delhi
      81,513.00170.00
      Kolkata
      81,365.00170.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.98/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.