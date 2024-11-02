Diwali 2024: Heartfelt wishes from Biden, Harris, and Trump — Check out their messages

As Diwali celebrations take place in India around the world, prominent leaders from the United States have expressed their heartfelt wishes to the South Asian community, emphasizing the festival's significance and its themes of light and hope. Through personal messages and official posts on X (formerly Twitter), these leaders underscored the cultural importance of the Festival of Lights.

President Biden's message of unity US President Joe Biden took to X to convey his wishes, stating, "This Diwali, may we show the power in the gathering of light. The light of knowledge, of unity, of truth. The light for freedom, for democracy, for an America where anything is possible."

Earlier this week, President Biden hosted the largest Diwali event in White House history, welcoming around 600 prominent Indian Americans to celebrate.

The White House also shared on social media: "The Biden-Harris Administration wishes a happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!"

Earlier on October 29, The White House posted, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

Vice President Harris celebrates with community Vice President Kamala Harris joined the festivities, posting on X, "Tonight, we join more than 1 billion people across America and around the world lighting diyas and celebrating the fight for good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the Festival of Lights!"

At a Diwali event in Pennsylvania, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz honored the contributions of the South Asian community, praising America's diversity and reiterating the need to maintain an inclusive society. His heartfelt remarks resonated with many as he lit a diya, embodying the festival’s message of hope.

Trump condemns violence against minorities in Bangladesh In a contrasting message, former President Donald Trump, who is also a Republican presidential candidate, extended his Diwali greetings and condemned violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

He described the situation in Bangladesh as "barbaric" and indicative of a country in "total chaos." Trump criticized President Biden and Vice President Harris for allegedly ignoring the plight of Hindus, stating, "Kamala and Joe have ignored Hindus across the world and in America."

He vowed to "Make America Strong Again" and protect Hindu Americans from what he referred to as the "anti-religion agenda" of the radical left. Trump highlighted his past accomplishments, promising to replicate his administration's successes in economic growth and energy independence if re-elected.

He concluded with a festive message, wishing all a happy Diwali and hoping the festival leads to "the Victory of Good over Evil."

State Department and IMF join in celebrations The US Department of State tweeted, "Diwali represents hope and renewal. Today, we wish all who celebrate a joyous day filled with community, reflection, happiness, and prosperity." Secretary of State Antony Blinken added, "Diwali is more than just a festival; it's a powerful reminder of the values we all cherish: patience, togetherness, kindness, and unity."

Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared a touching video of the White House military band performing the prayer "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" as part of the Diwali celebrations. In her post, she noted, "Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali!"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also shared his Diwali greetings, saying, "Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with warmth and light!"

