Diwali 2024 in US gains official holiday status in Pennsylvania, Texas, New York

Texas has officially recognized Diwali as a public holiday, following Pennsylvania's lead. This celebration highlights the state's commitment to cultural diversity and invites residents to participate in activities promoting hope and goodwill.

Published29 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
Diwali 2024: As the glow of Diwali approaches, this festival of lights is gaining unprecedented recognition in the United States, showcasing the nation's commitment to celebrating cultural diversity.
Diwali 2024: As the glow of Diwali approaches, this festival of lights is gaining unprecedented recognition in the United States, showcasing the nation’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity.

As the glow of Diwali approaches, this festival of lights is gaining unprecedented recognition in the United States, showcasing the nation’s commitment to celebrating cultural diversity. With states like Pennsylvania leading the charge, Diwali is being officially acknowledged, reflecting its growing significance in American society.

Pennsylvania Leads the Way

In a historic move, Pennsylvania has become the first state in the US to officially declare Diwali as a public holiday. This decision, as reported by Hindustan Times, underscores the state’s commitment to inclusivity and cultural appreciation. The recognition of Diwali not only honours the festival's significance but also celebrates the diverse communities that partake in its festivities.

Texas Joins the Celebration

Following Pennsylvania's lead, Texas has also announced Diwali as an official public holiday. The state’s lively celebrations reflect the importance of the festival, inviting residents to engage in activities that promote hope and goodwill. Texas’s acknowledgment of Diwali exemplifies the growing appreciation for diverse cultural practices across the nation.

New Jersey's Cultural Embrace

New Jersey has joined the ranks of states celebrating Diwali, showcasing a commitment to fostering cultural diversity. The recognition of this festival of lights in New Jersey highlights the state's dedication to creating an inclusive environment for its residents and embracing the rich tapestry of cultures that contribute to its identity.

New York's Melting Pot of Celebrations

In New York, known for its cultural diversity, Diwali has been embraced as an official holiday. This recognition allows communities from various backgrounds to come together in joyous celebration, fostering cultural exchange and unity. New York’s vibrant Diwali events reflect the importance of the festival in bringing people together to share in the spirit of togetherness.

Diwali's Global Appeal

The celebration of Diwali extends beyond the United States, with numerous countries recognising it as a public holiday. 

Nations such as Fiji, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Singapore, South Africa, and Trinidad and Tobago honour the festival’s significance and the universal values it represents, showcasing its global appeal and message of light triumphing over darkness.

Diwali 2024: Dates and Celebrations

As the festival approaches, Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2024. This year’s celebrations promise to illuminate homes and hearts across India. The auspicious timing for Lakshmi Puja on this day is set between 5:36 PM and 6:16 PM IST, coinciding with Choti Diwali, making it a significant occasion for worshippers.

First Published:29 Oct 2024, 12:07 PM IST
